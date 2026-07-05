Narendra Modi greets Donald Trump, people of US on 250th anniversary of independence

Modi said that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJul 5, 2026 12:19 AM IST
Narendra Modi greets Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, America at 250, America 250th anniversary, US 250th anniversary, Fourth of July, Independence Day, American identity, two Americas, Declaration of Independence, American democracy, United States politics, Donald Trump, MAGA movement, Civil War, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., racial equality, American history, US Constitution, national identity, American ideals, blood and soil nationalism, Declaration of Independence 1776, American exceptionalism, US political divide, American founding fathersPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, during the inauguration of the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launch of the modified UDAN Scheme, in Rajasthan. (@BhajanlalBjp/X via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence and said the two countries’ shared belief in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people make the friendship a “force for global good”.

Modi said that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of “our people make our friendship a force for global good”.

“May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights,” he said.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed greetings as well. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Best wishes to @SecRubio, the Government and people of the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of their Independence. Look forward to working together to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

US envoy to India Sergio Gor joined President Trump in celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence, travelling with him to Mount Rushmore and attending other events.

“An incredible trip to Mt Rushmore with the Greatest President,” Gor said in a post on X, sharing a photo of him with Trump onboard the Air Force One on Friday.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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