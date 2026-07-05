Narendra Modi greets Donald Trump, people of US on 250th anniversary of independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, during the inauguration of the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport and launch of the modified UDAN Scheme, in Rajasthan. (@BhajanlalBjp/X via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence and said the two countries’ shared belief in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people make the friendship a “force for global good”.

Modi said that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of “our people make our friendship a force for global good”.