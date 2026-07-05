Narendra Modi greets Donald Trump, people of US on 250th anniversary of independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence and said the two countries’ shared belief in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people make the friendship a “force for global good”.
Modi said that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.
“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X. He said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of “our people make our friendship a force for global good”.
“May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights,” he said.
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed greetings as well. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Best wishes to @SecRubio, the Government and people of the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of their Independence. Look forward to working together to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”
US envoy to India Sergio Gor joined President Trump in celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence, travelling with him to Mount Rushmore and attending other events.
“An incredible trip to Mt Rushmore with the Greatest President,” Gor said in a post on X, sharing a photo of him with Trump onboard the Air Force One on Friday.