Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Shimla today

Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live: PM Modi will be participating in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla today

Updated: May 31, 2022 11:01:44 am
A police personnel keeps vigil as he reviews the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, at Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Shimla today to participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ as part of the events organised to commemorate the completion of eight years of his government. The Chief Ministers of all the states will be virtually connected for this programme.

The Sammelan conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government. During the Sammelan, the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the Government of India.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of welfare measures for children who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid, including financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, a dedicated helpline, and health cover of Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman cards.

11:01 (IST)31 May 2022
Will release 11th installment of PM-Kisan, says Prime Minister

Ahead of his visit to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he will release the 11th installment of PM-Kisan. "For the last 8 years, our government is engaged in fulfilling the biggest resolution of poor welfare. In this episode, a little later today, in Shimla, along with participating in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan, there will be an opportunity to interact with the beneficiaries. On this occasion, I will also release the 11th installment of PM-Kisan," PM Modi tweeted.

Boost for Covid-hit children: From Rs 10 lakh to health cover

Marking years of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a series of welfare measures for children who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid, including financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, a dedicated helpline, and health cover of Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman cards.

Announcing these measures under the PM CARES for children initiative, Modi said the beneficiaries will be eligible to avail loans for higher education and professional courses.

