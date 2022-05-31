Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Shimla today

A police personnel keeps vigil as he reviews the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, at Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Shimla today to participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ as part of the events organised to commemorate the completion of eight years of his government. The Chief Ministers of all the states will be virtually connected for this programme.

The Sammelan conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government. During the Sammelan, the Prime Minister will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the Government of India.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of welfare measures for children who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid, including financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, a dedicated helpline, and health cover of Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman cards.