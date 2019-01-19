Toggle Menu
We must defeat the corrupt Modi govt to save country and democracy: Hardik Patelhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-government-hardik-patel-mamata-banerjee-lok-sabha-elections-5546483/

We must defeat the corrupt Modi govt to save country and democracy: Hardik Patel

The Gujarat leader thanked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards 'jansalab' (mass gathering) at the grounds said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

narendra modi, bjp government, mamata banerjee, hardik patel, lok sabha elections, trinamool congress, indian express news
Addressing a huge rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground here, Patel said that all non-BJP parties have united here to defeat the BJP government. (Source: Express Photo)

Lauding Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for her clarion call to defeat BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday called upon people to fulfil her desire in its true spirit to save the country and democracy.

Addressing a huge rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground here, Patel said that all non-BJP parties have united here to defeat the BJP government.

“We must save our country and democracy for the welfare of the nation,” he said.

Stating that the opposition parties are fighting against “thieves”, Patel said while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against the ‘goro’ (Britishers), “we are fighting against choro (thieves).”

Advertising

The young Gujarat leader thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing all major opposition leaders on one platform and pointing towards ‘jansalab’ (mass gathering) at the grounds said it was an indication that BJP is on its way out of power.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Four-member committee set up to suggest electoral reforms to EC before 2019 elections: Mamata
2 PDP ousts senior member Altaf Bukhari for 'anti-party activities'
3 Giriraj Singh links public protests with growth rate, says no Jantar Mantar in Singapore, China