Toggle Menu
Modi govt forms two cabinet committees to bolster employment, economic growthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-government-forms-cabinet-committee-on-employment-investment-5767087/

Modi govt forms two cabinet committees to bolster employment, economic growth

The move comes after a report by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) showed that the country's unemployment rare stood at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years. The report was released on the day Narendra Modi took charge as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term.

narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, pm modi, cabinet committee on employment, cabinet committee on investment, employment rate, employment rate in india, gdp growth, gdp growth india, india news, Indian Express
PM Modi with his newly appointed Cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday ordered the formation of two new Cabinet committees that will focus on employment and economic growth, respectively, news agency ANI reported. The committees are constituted under PM Modi’s chairmanship.

The Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development constitutes of 10 members including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, and Hardeep Singh Puri.

The latest development comes close on the heels of a report by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) that showed India’s unemployment rate at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18. The report was released on the day Modi took charge as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth comprises of five members including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, and Piyush Goyal.

Advertising

Economy has become a major issue for the government with the GDP rate dropping to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2018-19, as per an NSSO report. The GDP growth was slowest since 2014-15 as the previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14.

Read | Economy showing signs of rebound: Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

As per the PLFS, which covered 4.3 lakh people across 1.02 lakh households, the unemployment rate among urban workforce was 7.8 per cent, while the unemployment rate for the rural workforce was 5.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate of males on all-India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.

It also showed that the unemployment rate for males was higher at 7.1 per cent in urban areas compared to 5.8 per cent in rural areas. Similarly, the unemployment rate for women was also higher in urban areas at 10.8 per cent compared to 3.8 per cent in rural areas.

Read | Nirmala Sitharaman gets Finance, task cut out: at 5.8%, lowest growth in 20 quarters

Data on GDP released a week ago showed the growth rate for January-March 2019 slipping to 5.8 per cent compared to 8.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

This is the lowest growth rate in 20 quarters and puts India behind China after almost two years.

For the full year 2018-19, the economy is estimated to have slowed down to 6.8 per cent, lower than the original estimate of 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent recorded in 2017-18.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka coalition crisis: Cabinet expansion to fill vacant posts, says Siddaramaiah
2 ‘Came to thank him after elections’: Sakshi Maharaj visits rape accused BJP MLA in jail
3 DMK wants Tamil to be made official language in central government offices