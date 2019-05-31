PM Modi day 1 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to meet BIMSTEC leaders, hold first cabinet meeting
PM Modi government day 1 LIVE updates: The Prime Minister's first engagement is with Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid at 10.30 am in Hyderabad House. He was sworn in along with a 57-member Council of Ministers.
PM Modi government day 1 LIVE Updates: After an astonishing victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi, who was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister on Thursday, will start his second term in office today. With a series of bilateral meetings in the line-up, Modi will meet the leaders of countries from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), who were invited for the oath-taking.
Modi’s first engagement is with Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid at 10.30 am in Hyderabad House. It will be followed by meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering. In fact, Modi began his term soon after the swearing-in ceremony and the State Banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan, as he met Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at 10.15 pm yesterday.
The Prime Minister’s move to invite leaders from BIMSTEC countries, Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius, signals a major outreach to India’s neighbourhood from the Bay of Bengal to Central Asia, as well as the Indian diaspora. The key message, however, is the outreach to BIMSTEC, which includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, besides India.
The first meeting of the new 57-member Council of Ministers will take place at 5:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will begin his second term in office today, introduced a total of 24 new faces in his cabinet. Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's entry as Cabinet minister has come as surprise. Meanwhile, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj found no place in the new government, as did 36 others from the previous Council of Ministers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in along with a 57-member Council of Ministers that included his trusted lieutenant and BJP president Amit Shah and a surprise entrant, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, as Cabinet ministers. The new Council of Ministers has 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State. There are a total of 24 new faces — seven hold Cabinet rank, one Minister of State (independent charge) and 16 Ministers of State.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj found no place in the new government, as did 36 others from the previous Council of Ministers. Among those excluded are Suresh Prabhu, Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti, Mahesh Sharma, Radha Mohan Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram and Ram Kripal Yadav.
