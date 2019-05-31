PM Modi day 1 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to meet BIMSTEC leaders, hold first cabinet meeting

PM Modi government day 1 LIVE Updates: After an astonishing victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi, who was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister on Thursday, will start his second term in office today. With a series of bilateral meetings in the line-up, Modi will meet the leaders of countries from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), who were invited for the oath-taking.

Modi’s first engagement is with Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid at 10.30 am in Hyderabad House. It will be followed by meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering. In fact, Modi began his term soon after the swearing-in ceremony and the State Banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan, as he met Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov at 10.15 pm yesterday.

The Prime Minister’s move to invite leaders from BIMSTEC countries, Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius, signals a major outreach to India’s neighbourhood from the Bay of Bengal to Central Asia, as well as the Indian diaspora. The key message, however, is the outreach to BIMSTEC, which includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, besides India.