Narendra Modi gave more money to Bengal than Congress: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had given more funds to West Bengal than the previous Congress regime.

Speaking at a ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ rally in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas, Irani said the UPA government gave Rs 1 lakh crore to the state, while the Modi government gave Rs 2.80 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission.

The senior BJP leader also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for spurning the Centre’s healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat. “Ask Mamata Banerjee why she is averse to Ayushman Bharat health scheme, under which poor people of the state can avail of Rs 5 lakh per family for treatment purposes,” she said.

Claiming that 2.26 lakh people in the state have benefited from the Jan Dhan Yojana, Irani slammed Mamata for being “most ungrateful” to the Centre.

Taking potshots at the ruling party, the Union minister alleged that even Trinamool Congress workers are not safe in the state.

“Some days ago a shootout took place near Joynagar area in which TMC workers were involved. Some of them were victims of the violence carried out by the party. The state government is throttling democracy in the state,” Irani said.

Three people, including a driver and an associate of Trinamool Congress MLA Biswanath Das, were gunned down after unidentified persons opened fire on his vehicle in Baruipur on December 13.

Irani also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress chief for trying to form an alliance with Congress, which had inflicted torture on Mamata’s party workers.

The Union minister lauded BJP workers across the state for braving the ruling party’s “atrocities”. “I thank all our workers here who have been subjected to continuous violence by CPM, Congress and now TMC. They have shown that they will work for the development despite such atrocities,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)