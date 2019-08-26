Narendra Modi at G-7 Summit LIVE Updates: PM to talk on climate change before Trump meeting

Narendra Modi at G-7 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France to attend his first G-7 Summit, is expected to speak at a session on climate change and biodiversity on Monday. He is also expected to discuss Kashmir with US President Donald Trump when the two meet on the sidelines of the summit.

However, before Modi’s speech at the gathering, French President Emmanuel Macron is keen for a tête-à-tête with Modi. Sources said the two leaders will walk from Hotel du Palais, where Macron and other world leaders are staying, to Bellevue, which is the venue for the G-7 summit. The walk is expected to last for about 5 to 10 minutes.

PM Modi had arrived at Biarritz Sunday evening from Bahrain on a personal invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Soon after landing, he had his first bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described it as a “good meeting”. “Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties going forward, in trade & investment, defence & security, science & technology and education sectors”. “Connected histories, common future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to address his country on the Kashmir issue later in the day.