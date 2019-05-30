PM Narendra Modi’s council of ministers: here are the likely names

PM Narendra Modi Cabinet Ministers List 2019: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will be administered oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday evening at 7 pm at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. At the swearing-in ceremony, a new NDA government will be formed with newly elected council of ministers also taking oath.

Advertising

Sources have told the Indian Express that several members of Prime Minister Modi’s earlier council of ministers will be retained in this government as well though their portfolios could change. Speculation is rife that BJP chief Amit Shah could also join the Union government.

In this election, the BJP won 44 of 88 Lok Sabha seats across West Bengal, Odisha and North-East and there is conjecture that MPs from these states will have significant representation in the new council of ministers. These states include Telangana, where the BJP won four seats.

The full list of the Union Council of Ministers will be available following their swearing-in ceremony and this article will be updated then.

However, sources have confirmed to The Indian Express that the following leaders will be part of the new Narendra Modi council of ministers.

Rajnath Singh

Piyush Goyal

Sushma Swaraj

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Smriti Irani

Arjun Meghwal

Ramdas Athawale

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Thawar Chand Gehlot

Arvind Sawant

Prakash Javadekar

Jitendra Singh

Babul Supriyo

D V Sadanand Gowda

Kiren Rijiju

Rajyavardhan Rathore

Kishan Reddy

Prahalad Patel

Suresh Angadi

Kailash Chaudhary

Kishanpal Gujjar

Purushottam Rupala

Mansukh Mandaviya

Pralhad Joshi

Debashri Choudhary

Gajendra Shekhawat

Rattan Lal Kataria

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Arjun Munda

Rameshwar Teli

Shripad Naik

Renuka Singh