PM Narendra Modi’s council of ministers: here are the likely names

PM Narendra Modi Cabinet Ministers List 2019: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will be administered oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday evening at 7 pm at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. At the swearing-in ceremony, a new NDA government will be formed with newly elected council of ministers also taking oath.
Sources have told the Indian Express that several members of Prime Minister Modi’s earlier council of ministers will be retained in this government as well though their portfolios could change. Speculation is rife that BJP chief Amit Shah could also join the Union government.
In this election, the BJP won 44 of 88 Lok Sabha seats across West Bengal, Odisha and North-East and there is conjecture that MPs from these states will have significant representation in the new council of ministers. These states include Telangana, where the BJP won four seats.
The full list of the Union Council of Ministers will be available following their swearing-in ceremony and this article will be updated then.
However, sources have confirmed to The Indian Express that the following leaders will be part of the new Narendra Modi council of ministers.
Rajnath Singh
Piyush Goyal
Sushma Swaraj
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Smriti Irani
Arjun Meghwal
Ramdas Athawale
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
Arvind Sawant
Prakash Javadekar
Jitendra Singh
Babul Supriyo
D V Sadanand Gowda
Kiren Rijiju
Rajyavardhan Rathore
Kishan Reddy
Prahalad Patel
Suresh Angadi
Kailash Chaudhary
Kishanpal Gujjar
Purushottam Rupala
Mansukh Mandaviya
Pralhad Joshi
Debashri Choudhary
Gajendra Shekhawat
Rattan Lal Kataria
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Rameshwar Teli
Shripad Naik
Renuka Singh