Narendra Modi first Indian PM to visit New Zealand in 40 years, trade and sports top agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday, with talks focused on trade and investment, and high-tech innovation in dairying, farming and high-performance sports, sources said.

Modi arrived in Auckland on the final leg of his three-nation visit, where he was received by Luxon at the airport. This is the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years.

Modi is slated to meet Luxon at Government House in Auckland for bilateral talks on Saturday. “Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport,” Modi said in a post on X.

“This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” he said.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “This historic visit is set to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new avenues of cooperation across several areas especially trade, defence, sports, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.”

Calling it a “special welcome in Auckland!”, the Ministry said in another post that the iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark Modi’s visit, “symbolising the friendship between our two countries”. In his departure statement in New Delhi,

Modi had said his visit would “meaningfully build” upon the strong momentum in India-New Zealand ties following Luxon’s visit to India in March 2025.

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Modi’s visit comes at a significant time, following the recent signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The two sides had decided to start negotiations in March 2025, during Luxon’s visit to India, and completed the FTA talks in April this year, signing the pact in a record 13-month span.

Bilateral trade with New Zealand currently stands at US$2.25 billion. With the FTA and an almost tariff-free business environment, officials said there is a strong likelihood of rapid trade growth. Both countries are also aiming to double their trade in goods and services by 2030, and the FTA’s provision for US$20 billion in investment in India over the next 15 years is expected to drive stronger economic partnership, officials said.

The strategic and geopolitical backdrop to the visit is New Zealand’s desire to diversify its economic partnerships, given its heavy dependence on a single market — a space India is hoping to fill.

Technology and innovation, one of New Zealand’s strong suits, will be a key focus of the visit. New Zealand spends roughly 1.5% of its GDP on R&D and has achieved excellence in sectors such as dairying, farming and high-performance sports.

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Explained Indo-Pacific outreach PM’s NZ visit is part of Delhi’s outreach to the Indo-Pacific countries, as China’s assertive behaviour in the region has been a challenge. India has engaged with Japan, Australia and Indonesia in the last few weeks. New Zealand too is reaching out to India for expanding its market, which is part of its economic diversification.

“We are trying to partner with New Zealand to learn from their best practices and innovations to strengthen corresponding Indian sectors. New Zealand is in the process of launching Kiwifruit Action Plan, Apple and Pear Action Plan and Honey Action Plan in India; and setting up Centres of Excellence in Kiwifruit in Nagaland and in Uttarakhand,” an official said.

“We are also discussing similar cooperation in sports through a Joint Action Plan in Sports,” the official said, adding that Modi will attend sports and business engagements at the Viaduct Business Center. India and Australia also signed a sports cooperation roadmap during Modi’s visit.

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India’s outreach to New Zealand is also part of Delhi’s Indo-Pacific strategy, and, alongside Indonesia and Australia, is expected to further strengthen India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and its outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific. This assumes importance in the wake of China’s assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

People-to-people ties will be another key aspect of the visit, with New Zealand home to around 3 lakh persons of Indian origin who share a strong connection with India and play an important role in the country’s politics, economy and business. Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at a community programme.