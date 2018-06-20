Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Narendra Modi farmer interaction LIVE: PM discusses agrarian issues via video conference
Live now

Narendra Modi farmer interaction LIVE: PM discusses agrarian issues via video conference

The interaction with farmers will be the sixth such interaction, that began on the eve of Modi government completing four years in office.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 9:47:36 am
PM Modi, narendra modi, BJP, ideological parties, CPM, ram temple, Indian Express column PM Narendra Modi interacts with farmers

In order to flag his government’s major schemes aimed at boosting farmers income, and to address their issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding an interactive session with the farmers via video conferencing. The interaction with farmers will be the sixth such interaction, that began on the eve of Modi government completing four years in office.

“The interaction will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the farmers. Initiatives related to doubling farmers’ income will also be discussed,” a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday. The interaction will be broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s, Common Service Centers (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Akashvani from all over the country, it said.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Modi is interacting with farmers. Follow LIVE

09:47 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

Narendra Modi is interacting with the farmers via video conferencing. "Farmers are essential for our survival. The credit for India's food security completly goes to the farmer," he said during the interaction

“The interaction will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the farmers. Initiatives related to doubling farmers’ income will also be discussed,” a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd