Narendra Modi farmer interaction LIVE: PM discusses agrarian issues via video conference

In order to flag his government’s major schemes aimed at boosting farmers income, and to address their issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding an interactive session with the farmers via video conferencing. The interaction with farmers will be the sixth such interaction, that began on the eve of Modi government completing four years in office.

“The interaction will provide an opportunity to hear directly from the farmers. Initiatives related to doubling farmers’ income will also be discussed,” a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday. The interaction will be broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s, Common Service Centers (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Akashvani from all over the country, it said.