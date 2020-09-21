Farm Bills ‘needed for 21st century India,’ says PM Modi amid protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the farm reforms bills passed by Parliament are “needed for 21st century India.” Allaying fears of the farmers, Modi said, “I want to make it clear these laws are not against agriculture ‘mandi’, it will continue like it always has. I want to assure every farmer that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before.”

Addressing the nation, while laying down the foundation of nine highway projects in Bihar, Modi said, “Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in the Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for the farmers.” “The laws around produce and yield earlier had tied the hands of farmers. People were taking advantage of farmers — that’s why it was important to bring change in this situation,” Modi further said.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid protests by the opposition over the passage of the bill in Rajya Sabha.

After the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha on Sunday, Modi said the passing of the legislation was was a “watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture.” “For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them. Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step,” Modi had tweeted

