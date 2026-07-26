PM Modi announces exam reform task force, Nandan Nilekani to lead

To be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, PM Modi said the task force was another step aimed at securing the future of the nation’s students and making India’s education system more “reliable, transparent” and technology-driven. (X/@NandanNilekani)

The BJP-led NDA government has formed a high-powered task force to look into next-generation reforms for the country’s education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Instagram Sunday.

To be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, PM Modi said the task force was another step aimed at securing the future of the nation’s students and making India’s education system more “reliable, transparent” and technology-driven.

“Friends, for the future of students, the government of India is, continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have established fast track courts; in Parliament too tomorrow, we are moving towards making a new law with tough provisions. But we have to think of the future. That our education system becomes reliable, transparent and uses technology to the maximum,” the PM said in his reel, which was followed by the same video message in a post on X.