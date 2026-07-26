PM Modi announces exam reform task force, Nandan Nilekani to lead

Leading the BJP-led NDA government’s charge in regard to the issue of exam paper leaks, this is the third time Modi has directly sought to engage with the nation’s youth and especially students, in regard to the issue of paper leaks or the education system.

Written by: Jatin Anand, Harikishan Sharma
3 min readUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 08:08 PM IST
Modi-NandanTo be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, PM Modi said the task force was another step aimed at securing the future of the nation’s students and making India’s education system more “reliable, transparent” and technology-driven. (X/@NandanNilekani)
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The BJP-led NDA government has formed a high-powered task force to look into next-generation reforms for the country’s education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Instagram Sunday.

To be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, PM Modi said the task force was another step aimed at securing the future of the nation’s students and making India’s education system more “reliable, transparent” and technology-driven.

“Friends, for the future of students, the government of India is, continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have established fast track courts; in Parliament too tomorrow, we are moving towards making a new law with tough provisions. But we have to think of the future. That our education system becomes reliable, transparent and uses technology to the maximum,” the PM said in his reel, which was followed by the same video message in a post on X.

PM Modi’s message in this regard comes on the eve of a “tough” new law aimed at increasing both the quantum of punishment and fine for those involved in exam paper leaks – The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 – scheduled to be tabled in Parliament.

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“Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided to create a high-powered task force under world renowned technology expert Shri Nandan Nilekani which will focus on examination reform; on the basis of its report, the work of making our examination system more dependable will be done as soon as possible” PM Modi added.

Leading the BJP-led NDA government’s charge in regard to the issue of exam paper leaks, this is the third time that he has directly sought to engage with the nation’s youth and especially students, in regard to the issue of paper leaks or the education system.

In addition to former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s surprise, but belated, resignation on Saturday, the Centre and PM Modi himself have taken various steps ostensibly aimed at reforming the sector, including an complete overhaul of the National Testing Agency over the last week.

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Following Modi’s post, CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas responded saying, “Hon PM .. Please apprise the nation about the status of K Radhakrishnan Committee set up exactly two years back, June 2024, after the NEET-UG paper-leak scandal. What about the 184-page report submitted?”

High powered task force constituted for NTA examination reforms

  • Technology Expert Nandan Nilekani
  • Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath
  • Former IB Director Tapan Deka
  • IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti
  • Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal
  • Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
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Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

 

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