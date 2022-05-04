Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: PM to attend India-Nordic summit, meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whom he met on Tuesday. The second such summit after 2018 will include Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland. The leaders will take stock of their cooperation since the first summit and focus on issues like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and security.
On his way back to India, PM Modi will make a brief stopover at Paris to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron. “President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries,” the PM said in a statement before his journey.
On Tuesday, following their talks, Frederiksen said she “hoped” that “India will influence Russia” to end the war in Ukraine. Modi, meanwhile, called for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy and dialogue.
“We discussed the consequences of the horrible crimes committed against civilians and the serious humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The reports on killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. We have condemned these killings and we stressed the need for an independent investigation. Denmark and the entire European Union strongly condemned Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday following her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“My message is very clear — Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion,” she said.
Modi, who did not mention Russia in his statement, said, “Today we discussed India-EU ties, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, along with other regional and global issues… We appealed for an immediate ceasefire… diplomacy and dialogue are the path to resolve the conflict.” Read more
Following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on May 2 and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday is set to attend the India-Nordic summit.
Along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway, he will take stock of their cooperation established during the first summit in 2018. They will be focusing on several issues including climate change, recovery, renewable energy and global security.
He will also travel to Paris before heading back to India to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
