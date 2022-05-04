Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: PM to attend India-Nordic summit, meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian community during an event, in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday to the Indian community at Bella Centre in Copenhagen said that India has offered foodgrains to save the world from hunger. He also highlighted that India sent medicines to several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussing India’s contribution to the world during the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, “India has helped the world during the difficult time and sent medicines to many countries so that we do not remain behind in humanitarian work during the crisis.”

He said India has worked with an aim to help the world during the crisis. “Bharat jab foodgrains ke mamle main aatmanirbhar hua hai to duniya ko bhukhmari se bachane ke liye khule dil se offer kar raha hai. (When, India has become self-reliant in foodgrains, it has offered [foodgrains] with an open mind to save the world from hunger),” he said.

