PM Modi congratulates French president Emmanuel Macron on his reelection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated France’s President Emmanuel Macron for securing a second term in the office.

Calling Macron his “friend”, PM Modi tweeted, “I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.”

Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen. According to figures shown by the Interior Ministry of France, Macron secured 58.54 per cent of the votes, against Le Pen’s 41.46 per cent.

In his victory speech, he acknowledged, “Many in this country voted for me not because they support my ideas but to keep out those of the far-right. I want to thank them and know I owe them a debt in the years to come.” Stating that he will make amendments, Macron added, “No one in France will be left by the wayside.”