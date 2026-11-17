US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Quad counterparts phenomenal people and close friends, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for their resolve.

Speaking to reporters alongside Modi, Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said his long personal equations with the three leaders would help the talks.

“We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning,” Trump said. “I’ve been with all three of them for a long time, and they’re phenomenal people, and they’re friends of mine, so that helps.”

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Interrupting a follow-up question, he added with a smile: “And by the way, he’s a very tough man, just in case,” pointing to Modi. “And she may be even tougher. And we’re okay, too,” he said, gesturing towards Takaichi.