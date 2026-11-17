US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Quad counterparts phenomenal people and close friends, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for their resolve.
Speaking to reporters alongside Modi, Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said his long personal equations with the three leaders would help the talks.
“We have a great relationship with these people and these countries, and we have right from the beginning,” Trump said. “I’ve been with all three of them for a long time, and they’re phenomenal people, and they’re friends of mine, so that helps.”
Interrupting a follow-up question, he added with a smile: “And by the way, he’s a very tough man, just in case,” pointing to Modi. “And she may be even tougher. And we’re okay, too,” he said, gesturing towards Takaichi.
Why are Trump, Modi meeting?
The Manila meeting is the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit since 2024, held on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit, as the four Indo-Pacific nations seek closer coordination on security and economic resilience.
Speaking to reporters, Trump underlined joint progress on supply chains.
“We’re doing very well. We are making rare earth at a level that we’ve never made before. We’re gonna catch them within 10 months,” he said, referring to dominant global suppliers.
“Everything that we need, we’ll have in 10 months. We’re producing major numbers when it comes to rare earth, and they are too, by the way. Japan is, India is, we are all doing it.”
Trump on China trip
On his upcoming China visit for APEC and talks with President Xi Jinping, Trump played down reported differences between his Commerce and Treasury secretaries, Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent. “They’ve handled that very well. It’s two opinions. It’s two lines of thought,” he said.
He welcomed Nvidia‘s move to set up a national security and export control oversight committee, calling it a good idea.
Trump also kept open the possibility of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, and said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would like to join the gatherings.
The summit is expected to shift Quad from strategic talk to commercial action, with an inaugural Business Leaders’ Forum and a Super Intelligence Accelerator on AI and advanced computing.
Export credit agencies of the four nations will meet in Tokyo on November 18 to work out financing for joint projects.
(with inputs from ANI)