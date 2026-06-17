‘Safety of Indian seafarers important’: Modi tells Trump during G7 interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told US President Donald Trump that the safety of Indian seafarers is critical. His comments, made during an interaction with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meet in France, came days after three Indian seafarers lost their lives after a vessel came under attack by the US off the coast of Oman.
“We have always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured and we should also stress upon that. Lakhs of Indian seafarers are on duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that their security is equally important. I am confident that in the deal (with Iran) security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised,” Modi told Trump during the interaction.
#WATCH | Evian, France | PM Modi tells US President Trump, “We have always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured and we should also stress upon that. Lakhs of Indian seafarers are om duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that… pic.twitter.com/zeELdPyozB
— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026
Modi also thanked US President Donald Trump for “rekindling hope for bringing peace to West Asia”. The Prime Minister added that he is happy that the Indian and US teams have been working closely to achieve targets and underlined a “new speed and energy in relations with the US”.
On the Strait of Hormuz, Modi said, “Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for global economy. Hope peace is permanent in the Gulf.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France. The interaction marked their first face-to-face meeting since Modi’s visit to the White House in February 2025.