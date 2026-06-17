‘Safety of Indian seafarers important’: Modi tells Trump during G7 interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) interacts with US President Donald Trump (right) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. (Photo: Screenshot from clip shared by @RapidResponse47 | Enhanced using AI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told US President Donald Trump that the safety of Indian seafarers is critical. His comments, made during an interaction with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meet in France, came days after three Indian seafarers lost their lives after a vessel came under attack by the US off the coast of Oman.

“We have always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured and we should also stress upon that. Lakhs of Indian seafarers are on duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that their security is equally important. I am confident that in the deal (with Iran) security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised,” Modi told Trump during the interaction.