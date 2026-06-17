‘Safety of Indian seafarers important’: Modi tells Trump during G7 interaction

Modi also said he is happy that the Indian and US teams have been working closely to achieve targets and underlined a “new speed and energy in relations with the US”.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 08:26 PM IST
donald trump, modi,Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) interacts with US President Donald Trump (right) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. (Photo: Screenshot from clip shared by @RapidResponse47 | Enhanced using AI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told US President Donald Trump that the safety of Indian seafarers is critical. His comments, made during an interaction with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meet in France, came days after three Indian seafarers lost their lives after a vessel came under attack by the US off the coast of Oman.

“We have always said that freedom of navigation should be ensured and we should also stress upon that. Lakhs of Indian seafarers are on duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that their security is equally important. I am confident that in the deal (with Iran) security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised,” Modi told Trump during the interaction.

Modi also thanked US President Donald Trump for “rekindling hope for bringing peace to West Asia”. The Prime Minister added that he is happy that the Indian and US teams have been working closely to achieve targets and underlined a “new speed and energy in relations with the US”.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Modi said, “Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for global economy. Hope peace is permanent in the Gulf.”

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Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France. The interaction marked their first face-to-face meeting since Modi’s visit to the White House in February 2025.

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The G7 summit is being held amid major geopolitical developments, with the US and Iran reaching an understanding aimed at ending the West Asia conflict. The crisis and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have affected global energy flows and economic stability. Modi is attending the G7 outreach session focused on “Forging new partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity” with partner countries, the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

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