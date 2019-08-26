Amid serious deliberations on Kashmir and trade, US President Donald Trump shared some light moments before the reporters Monday.

It started when Modi asked reporters to let the leaders talk in privacy and added that if anything important is there, they will be informed. To which Trump replied that Modi speaks very good English. Both broke into a burst of hearty laughter after that.

#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, “He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn’t want to talk” pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

“He actually speaks very good English. He just doesn’t want to now,” said President Trump.

Modi and Trump met on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit which is taking place in France’s Biarritz. Both the leaders discussed the escalating Kashmir issue and trade.

PM Modi made it clear that any issues between India and Pakistan are purely bilateral and mediation from other countries is unwanted.

Trump too said that PM Modi had apprised him of the situation in Kashmir and told him that everything is under control.