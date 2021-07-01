India’s strides in medicine have contributed to make planet healthier: PM Modi on Doctors’ Day

Greeting all doctors on National Doctors’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making the planet healthier.

“On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India’s strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier,” Modi tweeted. He also shared an audio clip from his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast last Sunday in which he talked about Doctors’ Day.

On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India’s strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier. Here is what I said during #MannKiBaat a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/KWw3WTrVAA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

Later in the day, the prime minister is also scheduled to address the medical fraternity. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Doctors’ Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also thanked the doctors for their contribution in the society. The debt of doctors who served people day and night during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be repaid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

As many as 730 doctors have succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection during the second wave, according to data available by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in mid June.