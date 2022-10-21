scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

PM Narendra Modi to be in Ayodhya on Diwali eve

The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that PM Narendra Modi will be participating in the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya in 2020. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali on Sunday to have “darshan” and perform a “puja” at the Ram temple. Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later, perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the “aarti” on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand “Deepotsav” celebrations by him, the statement said.

Only for Subscribers |The intertwined journeys of Narendra Modi and the temple in Ayodhya

The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that Modi will be participating in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh “diyas” (earthen lamps) will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Modi will also witness a 3-D “holographic projection mapping show” at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the PMO said.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 11:29:41 am
Next Story

UPSSSC PET 2022 Answer Key released; how to download

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement