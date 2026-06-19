From Kalamkari painting to Kashmiri carpet, PM Modi’s gifts showcase India’s heritage

From Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to Pochampally silk stole to Lakadong Turmeric to thekua — a range of Indian art, handicraft and products figured in the list of items gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foreign dignitaries during his recent visit to France and Slovakia.

The Prime Minister gifted a Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Emmanuel Macron. “This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete,” said a source, adding that the painting was created using traditional pen-drawing techniques, and it depicts scenes from the Mahabharata. To Macron’s spouse, Modi gifted a Pochampally silk stole. “The Pochampally silk stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, it showcases India’s rich textile heritage,” said a source.