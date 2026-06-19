From Kalamkari painting to Kashmiri carpet, PM Modi’s gifts showcase India’s heritage

From Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to Pochampally silk stole to Lakadong Turmeric to thekua — a range of Indian art, handicraft and products figured in the list of items gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foreign dignitaries during his recent visit to France and Slovakia.
The Prime Minister gifted a Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Emmanuel Macron. “This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete,” said a source, adding that the painting was created using traditional pen-drawing techniques, and it depicts scenes from the Mahabharata. To Macron’s spouse, Modi gifted a Pochampally silk stole. “The Pochampally silk stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, it showcases India’s rich textile heritage,” said a source.
The Prime Minister gifted Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico a Kashmiri silk carpet, which is a prestigious hand-knotted craft from Kashmir. The handwoven carpet is made from high-quality natural silk and is known for its intricate floral, paisley, vine, and medallion designs inspired by local artistic traditions and natural beauty.
During his meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava, Modi gifted him a Brass Dokra Antelope set, which is a handcrafted artwork that showcases India’s ancient Dokra metal-casting tradition, practiced for centuries by tribal artisans in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, as per sources.
“The antelope figures symbolise gentleness, agility, and harmony with nature, drawing a cultural connection to the Tatra Chamois of Slovakia, with both animals representing resilience and a deep bond with their natural environments,” said a source.
The Prime Minister also gifted the handcrafted Thewa motif cufflinks, which showcase the traditional jewellery craft of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh, featuring finely engraved gold sheets fused onto coloured glass, creating intricate and elegant designs inspired by nature and symbolism, as per an official.
The Prime Minister gifted a copy of Charak Samhita, Susruta Samhita and Thekua to Slovakia Speaker Richard Raš.
While Charaka Samhita reflects India’s rich scientific and intellectual heritage, Thekua, which is a traditional sweet snack from Bihar, reflects cultural tradition, festive celebration, and regional culinary heritage.
In Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is valued as a Rasayana herb that supports vitality, mental clarity, immunity, and overall well-being. Derived mainly from its roots, it is widely studied today for its adaptogenic and health-supporting properties. Nagauri Ashwagandha also supports rural livelihoods and represents the integration of traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research and global wellness trends.
During the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister gifted Rajasthan’s Nagauri Ashwagandha , Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric, Ramban Honey produced in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir and Banarsi silk stoles.