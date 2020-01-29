Narendra Modi destroyed image of India, says Rahul Gandhi

(From left) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) (From left) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the image of India as nation of love and brotherhood.

Addressing a Yuva Aakrosh rally in Jaipur, the Wayanad MP said that a bhayankar (frightful) work PM Modi has done is hurt India’s “reputation” and “image” before the rest of the world as a nation of “brotherhood and love.” He said that earlier, people across the world used to say that Pakistan has an environment of violence, and it was in contrast to India, which had love and brotherhood; Pakistan, a “divided” nation, was in contrast to a united India.

“Is image ko Narendra Modi ne barbaad kar diya hai. (This image has been destroyed by Narendra Modi),” Rahul said, “And when the youth asks the Prime Minister why did you destroy India’s reputation across the world. Tell us why there is unemployment in the country, and what you have done in five years for youths. Then you are shot at and stomped upon.”

With the youth present in large numbers at the rally, Rahul urged them “to bring back the reputation of India as a nation of brotherhood and unity.The ideology of Mahatma Gandhi should be our identity. When someone looks at India, they should say that yes India can show the way to the world, in manufacturing, services and also in character and morality. Every generation has its responsibility. This is yours.”

“Every nation has an asset. America has big weapons, world’s largest navy, air force, and army and (Kingdom of) Saudi Arabia has oil, while India has you, crores of youths. When I say assets, I am also talking about your dreams.(Former) American President (Barack) Obama said that America will not be able to compete with China and India. People from across the world used to come to India to invest in India’s youth, because they believed in you, and knew that you will change the world,” Rahul said.

“But today, I say this with much sadness, that 21st century India is wasting its asset. The government and our Prime Minister are stopping you from what you can and want to do for the country,” he said. “Last year, India lost one crore jobs. Narendra Modi had talked about providing employment to two crore. And wherever our Prime Minister goes, he gives long speeches on NRC, CAA, NPR but doesn’t say a word on unemployment, the biggest trouble facing this country,” Rahul said. On the occasion, he also launched a National Register for the Unemployed.

He also said, “The rest of the world considers India the rape capital of the world. There are daily reports in newspapers of a woman being raped somewhere. But the PM will not speak about it.”

He said, “During UPA, the growth rate was 9 per cent and the entire world was looking at India. And today, the GDP is 5 per cent even after being calculated in a new manner; but if you measure it the old way it is mere 2.5 per cent. It is embarrassing. Why did this happen? During UPA, we used to give government’s money to the farmers and the poor. Perhaps Narendra Modi has not studied economics or understands it. The economy runs when the poor have money in their pockets.” He said that BJP’s economics have eventually led to the highest unemployment in 45 years and that the PM still doesn’t understand GST.

Speaking on China, Rahul said that the entire world says that China has quickly taken the lead and that this needs to be balanced, “And the entire world knows that only one power can balance China: the youth of India. All countries want to make India the manufacturing capital.”

“All companies, which are in China, want to come to India. Whenever I talk to them, they ask me questions. They ask me, do you want us to invest in India? Do want to compete against China together. But make us understand one thing. Earlier there was peace in India and today, we read daily in newspapers about violence in India. People of India are fighting each other. The government of India is spreading violence in the country. Tell us, why should we invest in an environment of violence.What will happen (to our businesss) tomorrow? This has been done by Narendra Modi,” he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot also addressed the rally.

Meanwhile, BJP attacked the government for getting school and college students to attend the rally. “People were made to attend this rally, colleges were sent notices and buses were sent, businesses were asked to send their employees, scout-guides were made to attend and college lecturers were given a holiday, it was a jugaad rally,” BJP state president Satish Poonia said.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal described the rally as “a flop show” and claimed that the Congress organised it to divert public attention from the real issues of Rajasthan.

Beniwal, whose party is an NDA alliance partner, was speaking to reporters in Nagaur.

“Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Jaipur was totally a flop show. Congress planned this rally to divert the attention of people from the issues like locust attack, deteriorating law and order, deaths of children in hospitals,’ he said.

“The rally was named ‘Yuva Aakrosh rally’ but there was no ‘aakrosh’ among the youth who attended it,” he added.

The Nagaur MP said his party will hold a massive rally in the chief minister’s hometown Jodhpur next month to highlight the plight of farmers. —With PTI inputs

