PM Modi to address rally in Delhi today amid citizenship protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will address a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, close to Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The rally has been organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed in Parliament earlier this month.

A multilevel security arrangement will be in place on Sunday, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security. The authorities will also monitor social media to stop rumour-mongering, especially in the wake of ongoing protests against the citizenship law, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Checking of vehicles has been stepped up at border areas to ensure that “unscrupulous” elements do not enter the national capital to disrupt the rally, sources said.

More than two lakh people are expected to attend the rally, BJP leader Vijay Goel said. “This rally will also symbolise that after winning seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the BJP is in full-swing in preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections as well,” Goel said.

The bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi will help grant ownership rights to 100 residents. While the Delhi BJP has called the Bill historic, AAP’s Raghav Chadha called it an “eyewash” and a “lollipop” ahead of the Assembly elections.

