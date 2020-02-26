Amid violence in Delhi, PM Modi calls for ‘peace, brotherhood’

Northeast Delhi violence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm in the capital Northeast Delhi violence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm in the capital

In his first reaction to the violence in northeast Delhi that has claimed 21 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday appealed for calm and said that “peace and harmony are central to our ethos.” He also said that he had an extensive review of the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi and that it is important that normalcy is restored at earliest.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The violence that first erupted on Sunday has also left at least 250 injured. For three days, the national capital witnessed violence with groups of men roaming in parts of northeast Delhi with rods and sticks, setting ablaze houses and shops owned by Muslims. The Delhi Police mostly remained mute spectators as mobs ran riot on the streets and attacked people.

Earlier today, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a press conference, blamed the Centre for the situation in Delhi. She also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. She also added that it is shocking that the top leadership has remained silent on the Delhi violence. “It was expected of them to speak up. I have seen on social media some comments, but formally nobody has come out. In the past, even during the Vajpayee government (when I was LoP), the first thing he would do is call all party leaders,” she said, adding that “sadly and unfortunately, ever since the Modi government has come to power, no such meeting has ever been called”.

