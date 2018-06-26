After Indira Gandhi’s comparison with Hitler, Congress says Modi is crueler than Aurangzeb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slammed for criticizing Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slammed for criticizing Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. (File)

The Congress on Tuesday said Narendra Modi is crueler than Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, as the party slammed the Prime Minister for severely criticising former prime minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi for the imposition of Emergency in the country 43 years ago.

While addressing a press conference Tuesday in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Modi, who is crueler than Delhi Sultanate’s Aurangzeb, has taught the country a lesson on Emergency declared 43 years ago. Will removing frustration on Congress help veil Modi ji’s empty promises? Aurangzeb had only made his father a prisoner. But Modi has made his party and the democracy prisoners.”(Delhi sultanate ke Aurangzeb se bhi zyada kroor tanashah Modi ji ne desh ko 43 saal pehle ke aapatkal (Emergency) ka paath padhaya. Kya Congress par bhadaas nikaalne se Modi ji ke jumlon pe parda dal sakta hai?)

The Congress reaction came hours after a combative Modi launched an attack on the Congress while addressing a meeting organised by the BJP to mark the Emergency anniversary. “Emergency is a black spot on the golden history of the nation. Observing black day today is not just to criticise the Congress for its sin of imposing Emergency but also to create an awareness for protection of Constitution and democracy,” Modi said.

In a similar incident, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also flayed Union Minister Arun Jaitley for drawing a parallel between Indira Gandhi and German dictator Adolf Hitler, saying it was an “absurd and outrageous” distortion of history. “Indira Gandhi was the tallest leader of her times, a democratically elected popular prime minister. Jaitley comparing Indiraji to Hitler is absurd, outrageous and a distortion of history,” he said.

He also said the Emergency imposed by Gandhi in 1975 was deeply regretted by her and considered it to be an aberration.

Sharma said that India was now witnessing a systemic subversion of all institutions that “uphold our Constitution and democracy under the watch of an authoritarian prime minister and arrogant government”, adding that it was leading to centralisation of power and authority whereas decision making had become ominous.

The Congress leader further slammed Jaitley saying his obsession with Hitler was understandable as “he comes from the RSS-BJP school that celebrates Hitler and eulogise fascism”. “The BJP-RSS cannot insult her memory or belittle her martyrdom. The people of India will remember her as a hero,” the Congress leader added.

Sharma added that Jaitley is suffering from selective loss of memory. “Dictators do not hold elections. Let the BJP be reminded that Gandhi lifted emergency to hold free and fair elections. She herself lost and accepted defeat, and the verdict, with humility.”

