PM Modi at Covid meet: Ramp up vaccination, need stricter surveillance and infra boost

Chairing a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed upon the need to continue with intensive containment and active surveillance measures in clusters reporting a high number of cases, and providing the required technical assistance to states that are reporting a sharp spike in infections.

Underlining the necessity of using masks and boosting health infrastructure, he said that there is a need for continuous research in testing, vaccines and genome sequencing.

PM Modi also stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with states.

Had extensive discussions on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Reviewed the preparedness of healthcare infrastructure, the vaccination drive, including for youngsters between 15 and 18, and ensuring continuation on non-COVID healthcare services. https://t.co/2dh8VFMStK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2022

Modi highlighted the necessity to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to control the Covid spread. He further stressed the need for an effective implementation mechanism for home isolation of patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Modi said that a meeting with CMs should be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios and the public health response. He further spoke about the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

He also said that steps should be taken to increase vaccination coverage and the “precautionary doses” be given to eligible beneficiaries.

India reported over 1.5 lakh daily infections for the second consecutive day, taking the active caseload to 5,90,611, according to the Union Ministry of Health data last updated at 9 am on Sunday.

The country recorded 1,59,632 fresh Covid-19 cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in India reached 3,623, with Maharashtra (1,009) continuing to top the count.