scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

Vaccinating children our priority, PM Modi tells CMs, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places

PM Modi stated, "Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 27, 2022 2:30:42 pm
PM Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting with several chief ministers amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. (Screenshot)

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday told chief ministers of several states that administering vaccines to every eligible child at the earliest was a priority while stressing the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, which was attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Bhagel and others, PM Modi stated, “Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert.”

He warned, “It’s clear that the Covid challenge has yet not been surpassed.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Prime Minister, addressing the CMs via video conferencing, said, “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96 per cent adult population in the country has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Best of Express Premium

As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...Premium
As MNS seizes loudspeaker issue, Uddhav...
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
More Premium Stories

He also called for cooperation between the Centre and states. Saying that the war in Ukraine has impacted the supply chains, which has posed several challenges, PM Modi asserted, “Cooperative Federalism is important.”

The Prime Minister urged all states to “get safety audits of all hospitals done on a priority basis to prevent fire incidents which have been increasing amid heatwave”. “Our response time should also be minimal,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also called for scaling up infrastructure and manpower at medical colleges as well as district hospitals.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement