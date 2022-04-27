Vaccinating children our priority, PM Modi tells CMs, stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday told chief ministers of several states that administering vaccines to every eligible child at the earliest was a priority while stressing the need to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, which was attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Bhagel and others, PM Modi stated, “Despite managing the Covid crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert.”

He warned, “It’s clear that the Covid challenge has yet not been surpassed.”

The Prime Minister, addressing the CMs via video conferencing, said, “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96 per cent adult population in the country has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Speaking at a meeting with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/WyeQyQS0UQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022

He also called for cooperation between the Centre and states. Saying that the war in Ukraine has impacted the supply chains, which has posed several challenges, PM Modi asserted, “Cooperative Federalism is important.”

The Prime Minister urged all states to “get safety audits of all hospitals done on a priority basis to prevent fire incidents which have been increasing amid heatwave”. “Our response time should also be minimal,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also called for scaling up infrastructure and manpower at medical colleges as well as district hospitals.