‘Every Indian proud that vaccines given approval made in India’: PM Modi after DCGI nod

After the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the emergency use of both Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for immunisation against Covid-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that every Indian is proud that both the shots are “made in India.”

Stating that the DGCI approval shows the “eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” PM Modi tweeted, “It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.”

“We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives,” PM Modi added

Two vaccines for coronavirus, Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, received emergency approval from the country’s drug regulator today. The Drug Controller General of India VG Somani said both firms submitted data on their trial runs and both have been granted permission for “restricted use”.

Soon after the DCGI nod, Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, tweeted, “Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks.”

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of Phase III clinical trial,” the DCGI said. “We’ll never approve anything if there’s slightest of safety concern. Vaccines are 110 % safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain & allergy are common for every vaccine. It (that people may get impotent) is absolute rubbish,” he said after the presser.

While reviewing the dry run in Delhi’s GTB hospital on Saturday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the vaccines would be administered free of cost to priority groups in the first phase on India’s inoculation drive. This includes one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers. Vardhan said the details of the second phase, in July, which will include vaccines for 27 crore more beneficiaries, is being worked out.