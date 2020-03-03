PM Narendra Modi says don’t panic as coronavirus cases rise in India

Two new infections were detected in Delhi and Telangana on Monday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in India to five. Two new infections were detected in Delhi and Telangana on Monday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in India to five.

Amid the uptick in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday assured citizens there was “no need to panic” and that ministries were working together to contain the infection. His comments came a day after two new cases of coronavirus were detected in New Delhi and Telangana, taking the number of patients who have tested positive for the infection to five.

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.

Both patients, who are undergoing treatment and are “stable”, recently travelled to countries affected by COVID-19. In a third suspected case, officials in Rajasthan said an Italian tourist has tested positive for the virus. However, they said, the patient’s blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune since the positive test came after a preliminary test that was negative.

A school in Noida was fumigated Tuesday, where the children one of Delhi patient study. Further, everyone who attended a birthday party hosted by the patient last Friday was put under observation. Samples of at least 20 people have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and the results are awaited.

The virus, which first emerged in China, has now infected more than 89,000 people in 70 countries on every continent but Antarctica. The death toll has topped 3,000, with majority casualties being reported from China.

