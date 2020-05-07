People leading fight against Covid-19 worthy of praise: PM Modi

PM Modi added that India stands firmly with those facing difficulties due to the pandemic, both in the country and worldwide. (Twitter/BJP) PM Modi added that India stands firmly with those facing difficulties due to the pandemic, both in the country and worldwide. (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hailed people who are leading the efforts to curb the coronavirus infection in the country and said that their selfless work during the pandemic is worthy of praise.

He added that India stands firmly with those facing difficulties due to the pandemic, both in the country and worldwide. “India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad. India’s growth will always be aiding global growth,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing a Buddha Purnima virtual celebrations, Vesak Global Celebrations, via video conferencing.

“It’s a pleasure to be amongst you, but the situation doesn’t permit us. Even during this critical situation of a lockdown, the International Buddhist Confederation deserves praise for organising this virtual celebration of Buddha Purnima,” he said.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) organised the virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.

“Following Buddha’s principles have only been possible because Buddha is not only a name, but a sacred thought. A thought that resides in every human, guides humanity. Buddha is the ultimate sacrifice and devotion. Buddha is a synonym of service and dedication,” he added.

“During these times of upheaval and distress in the world, the teachings of Buddha become even more relevant. He had said that mankind must continuously strive to overcome difficult situations, to wriggle out of them. To stop at getting tired cannot be a solution,” he said.

On the occasion, prayer ceremonies will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.

