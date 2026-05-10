‘Backstabbing comes naturally to them’: PM Modi attacks Congress over breaking alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (May 10), launched a sharp attack on Congress over recent political developments in Tamil Nadu, stating that “backstabbing comes naturally” to the party.
He alleged that the Grand Old Party was a “parasitic political force” that was staying afloat at the cost of regional parties.
While addressing BJP workers during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, the prime minister said that Congress had lost public trust nationwide due to “fake guarantees”, weak governance and internal power struggles.
“No Congress state government has returned to power a second time. Within a few months of forming the government, anti-incumbency starts against the Congress. This is because Congress only knows how to betray. They themselves are liars, and their guarantees are also fake. In the book of Congress’s power, the chapter on governance does not exist at all,” said PM Modi.
Backstabbing comes naturally to the Congress. See what happened in Tamil Nadu… pic.twitter.com/s7TKNDFzND
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026
The prime minister accused Congress of betraying its long-time ally, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and said the party has a history of turning against coalition partners when the political dynamics shift.
“Hatred towards the Constitution, democracy, constitutional processes and courts, I have never seen any mainstream political party doing this in my public life,” he said.
Targeting Congress’s electoral decline, PM Modi said the party that once won over 400 Lok Sabha seats now struggles to cross the 100-mark despite alliances.
“Just 10 years ago, that is, before the election before the last one, we had only three MLAs in Bengal. Meaning, 10 years ago, the election that was held before the last one, there were only three MLAs. Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party is there with more than 200 legislators. Now in Kerala, too, we have reached from one to three MLAs. And when it reaches three, the day is not far when the number of BJP-NDA in Kerala will also increase from three and cross the majority mark,” he said.
“I am seeing their ecosystem; the process was going on in Tamil Nadu. And their ecosystem sitting in Delhi used to mislead the country, saying, “Look, the results came on the 4th, it’s the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and a government is not being formed in Tamil Nadu.” Hey, there is a full majority in Kerala, form it there. This ecosystem is silent for Kerala. The leaders are unable to decide. Whether to use a two-and-a-half-year formula or a formula of five Chief Ministers for one year each, they have not yet reached a result,” PM Modi added.
His remarks come as the Congress ditched the DMK and decided to join hands with actor-politician Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu in an attempt to form a government in the southern state.
PM Modi congratulates Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM
PM Modi congratulated TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, stating that the Central Government would continue working with the state for public welfare.
“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.
Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
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