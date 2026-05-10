‘Backstabbing comes naturally to them’: PM Modi attacks Congress over breaking alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu

While addressing BJP workers during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, the prime minister said that Congress had lost public trust nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (May 10), launched a sharp attack on Congress over recent political developments in Tamil Nadu, stating that “backstabbing comes naturally” to the party.

He alleged that the Grand Old Party was a “parasitic political force” that was staying afloat at the cost of regional parties.

While addressing BJP workers during his visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, the prime minister said that Congress had lost public trust nationwide due to “fake guarantees”, weak governance and internal power struggles.

“No Congress state government has returned to power a second time. Within a few months of forming the government, anti-incumbency starts against the Congress. This is because Congress only knows how to betray. They themselves are liars, and their guarantees are also fake. In the book of Congress’s power, the chapter on governance does not exist at all,” said PM Modi.