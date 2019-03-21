Shatrughan Sinha wishes PM Modi on Holi, then sends a ‘polite reminder’

Dissident BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday took a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter’s audio address to 25 lakh chowkidars across the nation “may not have gone down well with the people and the Chowkidars, whose conditions are not desirable”.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP rebel conveyed Holi greetings to the Prime Minister before “politely reminding” him of “unanswered questions”. “Happy Holi to you, Sirji. Once again I’ll remind you politely but firmly that don’t get into the sting of the operations of #Chowkidar. The more you are defensive of Chowkidar, the more the nation will be reminded of unanswered questions and the Rafale deal which people have been very desperate to know,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician also questioned prime minister’s “sudden, unprepared and defiant mood” to address the Chowkidars. “By the way Sir in a very sudden, unprepared & defiant mood you addressed the Chowkidars of the Nation, (so called 25 lakh..don’t know the basis of this figure, why not 21? 2.5?) May not have gone down well with the people & the Chowkidars, whose conditions aren’t desirable,” tweeted, adding “Most of them live below the poverty line”.

Sinha later tweeted, “However sir, it’s not important that you address them in lakhs/hundreds, your rhetorics (were quite hollow. lacking punch/content). What was important was to address their plight, enhance their lifestyle, encourage them to live with dignity, better & regular pay scale.”

He added, “Since you still are our Hon’ble PM of the Nation, I’m still with you… However, wishing you lots of love, luck, best wishes & of course a very colourful Holi to you & through you the entire Nation. Jai Hind!”

In an audio address to security guards across the country, Modi on Wednesday had slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” jibe. Modi said the word “chowkidar” has now become synonymous with patriotism and honesty.

He said Rahul had insulted people working as guards. Without naming the Congress president, he said “naamdaar” (dynasts) have a habit of spreading hate against those who believe in work and they will continue to insult them even if somebody becomes a Prime Minister. “It is unfortunate that today some people are abusing chowkidars by abusing me,” Modi said.

As part of the “chowkidar campaign,” several BJP leaders, including the prime minister, had added the prefix ‘Chowkidar‘ to their Twitter handles.