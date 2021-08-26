Narendra Modi chairs 37th PRAGATI meet, reviews 8 projects, ONORC scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday chaired a meeting of the 37th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for ‘Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation’, involving the Centre as well as state governments.

In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review, including eight projects and one scheme. Among the eight projects, three projects each were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and two projects were from the Ministry of Power.

The cumulative cost of these eight projects amounts to Rs 1,26,000 crore and encompasses 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Delhi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed on the significance of timely completion of these projects.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme and asked officials to explore the “multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme to ensure provision of a wide array of benefits to the citizens”.

Modi has also directed state officials to keep monitoring construction of oxygen plants and availability of hospital beds.

In the 36 previous PRAGATI meetings, 292 projects having a total cost of Rs 13.78 lakh crore have been reviewed.