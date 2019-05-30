Narendra Modi cabinet: Profile

Narendra Damodardas Modi will be sworn in as 15th Prime Minister for a second five-year term in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. He will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a grand affair with more than 6,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars set to be in attendance.

Advertising

As the Modi-led government returns to power, we take a look at the profiles of the Prime Minister and his new council of ministers.

Narendra Modi (Prime Minister): Modi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), represents the Varanasi constituency in Parliament. He is the first non-Congress prime minister to win two consecutive terms with a full majority, and the second one to complete five years in office after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. READ | Modi’s council of ministers: here are the likely names

Born to a Gujarati family in Vadnagar, the 68-year-old came a long way from his humble roots. He completed his higher secondary education in Vadnagar in 1967. According to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Modi has an M.A degree from Gujarat University in 1983 and that he is an arts graduate from Delhi University.

Advertising

Before assuming the coveted position, Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. While his tenure as Gujarat CM was often credited for its economic growth, his administration was accused of complicity in the 2002 Gujarat riots and criticised for failing to improve health, poverty, and education indices in the state significantly.

In the 2014 general election, Modi led the BJP to a landslide victory as the saffron party secured a majority of its own, the first time for any single party since 1984. While his first term as PM was praised for high-profile sanitation campaign and improving efficiency in the bureaucracy, his administration was criticised for demonetisation of high-denomination banknotes and hasty implementation of Goods and Services Tax. In the recently-held 2019 elections, Modi rode a wave of nationalism and his popularity as the BJP swept the elections with a bigger mandate than 2014 by winning a total of 303 seats.

(The copy will be updated as soon as the names of the new council of ministers are announced.)