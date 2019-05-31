Modi 2.024: Full list of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, 68

THIS ELECTION:

Won from Varanasi by a margin of over 4.7 lakh votes.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Modi was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and succeeded Keshubhai Patel. He was elected to the Assembly soon after and went on to retain the CM’s post till he took over as Prime Minister in 2014. In 2014, he became the first PM, outside of Congress, to win with full majority.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

This is his second consecutive term, with enhanced majority, as the country’s Prime Minister.

Rajnath Singh, 67

This election:

Won from Lucknow by over 3.47 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Multiple-term MLA in UP and state minister from 1991 to 92. He also served as UP CM (2000-02). He took over as BJP chief in 2005. Won the 2009 Lok Sabha poll from Ghaziabad and in 2014 from Lucknow.

Previous ministerial record:

Home Minister in the previous Narendra Modi government. He also served as Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments.

Amit Shah, 54

This Election:

Makes Lok Sabha debut, won from Gandhinagar by 5.57 lakh votes.

Journey To Cabinet:

Won his first Assembly election in 1997 from Sarkhej. In 2012, he changed his constituency to Naranpura after Sarkhej was split by delimitation. Elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2017. Led BJP to victory in 2014 LS polls. Appointed BJP national president the same year.

Previous Ministerial Record:

In 2002, Gujarat’s MoS Home in Narendra Modi government. He was state minister till 2010.

Nitin Gadkari, 62

THIS ELECTION:

Won from Nagpur by over 2.16 lakh votes.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Continues from being a senior minister in the previous Narendra Modi government.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

Became minister in Maharashtra’s first Shiv Sena-BJP government in 1995. He contributed to Pradhanmantri Gramin Sadak Yojana during Vajpayee government. Became Surface Transport, Shipping, Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister in 2014.

D V Sadananda Gowda, 66

This election:

Won from Bangalore North by a margin of 1.47 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

A four-time MP, Gowda has served as Karnataka CM. In his first two terms as MP, he was elected from seats in coastal Karnataka. In 2014, he shifted to the Bangalore North seat.

Previous ministerial experience:

Gowda has served as the railway minister, law minister and minister of statistics and programme implementation in the first Narendra Modi government.

Nirmala Sitharaman, 59

This election:

Did not contest. She is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

Journey to cabinet:

An economist and social worker, Sitharaman is a former BJP spokesperson.

Previous ministerial record:

In the previous Narendra Modi government, she served as a Minister of State for finance, then corporate affairs and later as a Minister of State (Independent charge) for Commerce and Industry. In September 2017, she was named Defence Minister.

Ram Vilas Paswan, 72, Lok Janshakti Party

This election:

Did not contest this time. BJP has assured him a Rajya Sabha berth.

Journey to cabinet:

Paswan was elected an MLA in 1969 and became a Union minister in the V P Singh government in 1989. A leader of the SC Paswan community, his LJP is an important NDA ally.

Previous ministerial positions:

Was labour and social welfare minister in V P Singh government. He has held Railways, communications, chemicals and fertilisers and coal portfolios in UPA and NDA government.

Narendra Singh Tomar, 61

This election:

Won from Morena by a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

Began his political career as a councillor in Gwalior Municipal Corporation. He was elected to MP Assembly in 1998 and 2003. Tomar was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2009. In May 2009, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Morena.

Previous ministerial record:

Was Union minister for Steel, Mines, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios in the previous Narendra Modi government. Served as a minister in MP government earlier.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, 64

This election:

Contested maiden Lok Sabha election, won from Patna Sahib by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Rose from JP movement. Minister in A B Vajpayee and 2014 Narendra Modi governments; BJP spokesperson and party’s in-charge for 8 states. Multiple-term RS member.

Previous ministerial record:

Law minister in Vajpayee government; Communications & IT minister (up to 2016) in the Modi government. After 2016, minister of Electronics and Technology; Law and Justice.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, 52, akali dal

This Election:

Defeated Congress’s Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by a margin of over 21,000 votes to win from Punjab’s Bathinda constituency for the third time in a row.

Journey To Cabinet:

Ran a private jewellery business before contesting her first Lok Sabha election in 2009.

Previous Ministerial Record:

She served as Food Processing Industries minister in the previous Narendra Modi government after being elected in the 2014 general election.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, 71

This election:

Did not contest. He is a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh

Journey to cabinet:

Started as a member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in 1962. He has been MLA for three terms. Was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and remained MP till 2009. He has also been a whip of BJP parliamentary party.

Previous ministerial record:

He was minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in the previous Narendra Modi government. He has also served as a minister of state in Madhya Pradesh government.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, 64

This election:

Did not contest

Journey to Cabinet:

He was Foreign secretary from 2015 to 2018 in which he was given an extension to the two-year term. A career diplomat, he had served as India’s ambassador to China and the US. He joined the Tata Group after retirement as President, Global corporate affairs.

Previous Ministerial record:

None

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, 59

This Election:

Re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Haridwar constituency in Uttarakhand, winning by over 2.6 lakh votes.

Journey To Cabinet:

Was Uttarakhand CM from 2009-2011. Three-term MLA in undivided Uttar Pradesh from 1991. After formation of Uttarakhand, two-term MLA since 2000.

Previous Ministerial Record:

Was Culture and Religion minister in UP 1999-2000. Uttarakhand minister in 2000-02, 2007-09.

Arjun Munda, 51

This election:

Won from Khunti by a thin margin of 1,445 votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Three-time Jharkhand CM: in 2003, 2005, 2010. Fought Assembly polls for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in 1995. Join BJP in 2000. Elected to LS from from Jamshedpur in 2009.

Previous Ministerial Record:

Was Tribal Welfare minister before taking over as Jharkhand’s second Chief Minister. As CM, defused tension over “domicile movement”, got state Lokayukta and conducted Panchayat polls after 32 years.

Smriti Irani, 43

This election:

Defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi by over 55,000 votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Contested and lost from Chandni Chowk LS seat in Delhi 2004; lost from Amethi in 2014. Elected to RS from Gujarat first in 2011, and again in 2017 (has resigned now that she is in LS).

Previous ministerial record:

Union HRD minister (2014-16); Textiles (since 2016). In July 2017, given additional charge of I&B ministry, which was given to Rajyavardhan Rathore in May 2018.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, 64

This election:

Won from Chandni Chowk by a margin of 2.28 lakh votes

Journey to Cabinet:

A former RSS worker, he has been a four-time MLA from Krishna Nagar in East Delhi. He was the BJP’s CM face for the 2013 Assembly polls.

Previous Ministerial record:

Held portfolios of Health, Environment, Forests and Climate Change in the previous Narendra Modi government. He has also held portfolios of health, law and education in Delhi government and is credited with a successful polio eradication programme.

Prakash Javadekar, 68

This Election:

Did not contest Lok Sabha polls; third-term Rajya Sabha member. Was elected to RS from Maharashtra in 2008, Madhya Pradesh in 2014 and Maharashtra again in 2018.

Journey To Cabinet:

Has been BJP national spokesperson for long; was Maharashtra BJP spokesperson earlier .

Previous Ministerial Record:

Ministers of State (Independent Charge) for I&B (up to July 2016); Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Parliamentary Affairs (both up to Nov 2014. HRD Minister (since 2016).

Piyush Goyal, 54

THIS ELECTION:

Did not contest. He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Played a key role in drawing strategies for BJP in the 2019 elections, worked closely with party president Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

In the previous Modi government, Goyal was made Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines. He was elevated mid-term to cabinet rank and made Minister for Railways. In 2018, he temporarily held charge of finance.

Dharmendra Pradhan, 49

This election:

Did not contest. Was key manager of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

Journey to Cabinet:

Odisha MLA 2000-04; BJP national secretary of BJP in 2002; elected to Lok Sabha from Deogarh in 2004. Elected to Rajya Sabha (from MP) in May 2012; re-elected to RS in April 2018.

Previous Ministerial Record:

MoS (Independent Charge) Petroleum & Natural Gas (up to Sept 2017); Ministers of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (from Sept 2017).

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, 61

This election:

Did not contest. He was elected a Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand in 2016.

Journey to Cabinet:

Naqvi has been one of the few Muslim faces in the BJP. He won the 1998 Lok Sabha poll from Rampur.

Previous ministerial record:

In 1998, he was appointed minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. In 2014, he was appointed MoS, Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. Was later given independent charge of the minority affairs ministry.

Pralhad Joshi, 56

This election:

Won from Dharwad constituency by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

A fiery orator who enjoys a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Joshi has been a four-time MP and former Karnataka BJP chief. He was considered to be a close aide of former BJP minister H N Ananth Kumar, who died last year.

Previous ministerial experience:

None

Mahendra Nath Pandey, 61

This election:

Won from Chandauli by a margin of nearly 14,000 votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

He won as an MLA in 1991 and served as minister in the UP government. In 2014, he contested from Chandauli and won. In August 2017, he was named state BJP president.

Previous Ministerial record:

He was named Union Minister during the 2016 cabinet reshuffle but after the BJP came to power in UP, he was shifted to the state to head the BJP unit there.

Arvind Sawant, 67, Shiv Sena

THIS ELECTION:

Won from Mumbai South by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

Started as labour union leader; was Mahanagar Telephone Kamgar Sangh leader for over 25 years. Helped secure multiple wage and other agreements, including govt pension agreement for MTNL employees. Was Maharashtra MLC from 1996-2010.

Previous Ministerial Record:

None; replaces Sena’s Anant Geete in the Cabinet.

Giriraj Singh, 66

This election:

Won from Begusarai by a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

An upper caste leader, Singh is a two-time MP. He is known to make controversial remarks. This election, he was up against former JNUSU president and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

Previous ministerial positions:

Singh has been Cooperative and animal husbandry minister in the Bihar government. He was also a Union minister in the previous Narendra Modi government.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, 51

This election:

Won from Jodhpur by a margin of over 2.7 lakh votes

Journey to cabinet:

Shekhawat was elected president of the students’ union at Jai Narayan Vyas University in 1992 as an ABVP candidate. He has also been associated with Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti.

Previous ministerial record:

Shekhawat was appointed the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, in September 2017.

Santosh K Gangwar, 70

This election:

Won from Bareilly by over 1.67 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Won Bareilly seat six times from 1989 to 2009. Lost 2009 LS polls but was back in House in 2014. Founder-chairman of Bareilly Urban Cooperative Bank; two-term BJP whip in LS.

Previous ministerial record:

Held several portfolios, including MoS (Independent Charge) Textiles; MoS Finance. MoS (Independent Charge) Labour and Employment (Sept 2017-May 2019).

Rao Inderjit Singh, 69

THIS ELECTION:

Won Gurgaon by 3.86 lakh votes.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

This was his fifth consecutive win in Lok Sabha polls. In 1998 and 2004, he represented Mahendragarh for Congress. In 2009, he contested from Gurgaon and won. However, before 2014, he quit Congress and joined BJP.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

Union MoS (Chemicals and Fertilisers) since Sept 2017; MoS (Planning) and MoS (Statistics and Programme Implementation) since 2014.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, 63

This election:

Re-elected from Udhampur by nearly 3.5 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Author and newspaper columnist, he was professor of diabetes and endocrinology at Government Medical College, Jammu, besides being a consultant, clinical practitioner. He contested his maiden election in 2014.

Previous ministerial record:

Held portfolios in the previous Modi government including MoS (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS for PMO.

R K Singh, 66

This election:

Won from the Arrah constituency by a margin of 1.47 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

A former IAS officer, Singh was credited with the revamp of Bihar roads during Nitish Kumar’s first term as Bihar CM. He later went on to become home secretary at the Centre. After he was made a minister, he has been considered one of the best performing ministers.

Previous ministerial record:

Was Minister of New and Renewable Energy in the previous Narendra Modi government.

Kiren Rijiju, 48

This election:

Won from Arunachal West with margin of 1.74 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Won in the 2004 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The outgoing MoS for Home won this election with a large percentage margin in Arunachal West constituency. He defeated former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, garnering 63.02% vote share in the seat.

Previous ministerial record:

Was Minister of State for Home in previous Modi government.

Prahalad Singh Patel, 58

This election:

Won from Damoh by a margin of 3,53,411 votes.

Journey to cabinet:

He began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the 1980s. He was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1989. He has been the BJP parliamentary party’s whip in Lok Sabha. Once a confidant of Uma Bharati, he left BJP with her and returned to the party fold in 2009.

Previous ministerial record:

Was MoS for Coal in Vajpayee government.

Hardeep Singh Puri, 67

This election:

Contested from Amritsar but lost to G S Aujla, the sitting Congress MP. Puri is a Rajya Sabha member from UP.

Journey to Cabinet:

Retired IFS officer who was India’s representative to the UN in 1990s, he joined BJP in 2014 soon after his retirement and was subsequently made a minister.

Previous ministerial Record:

Was Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs with independent charge in previous Modi ministry.

Mansukh Mandaviya, 44

THIS ELECTION:

Represents Gujarat in Rajya Sabha.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Joined student politics in 1992, was ABVP member and joined BJP in 1996. Electoral debut in 2002 from Palitana Assembly seat. In 2010, appointed chairman of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation. First elected to Rajya Sabha in 2012, re-elected in 2018. Mandaviya is also general secretary of Gujarat BJP.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

Was MoS for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Shripad Yesso Naik, 66

This Election:

Won from North Goa by 80,247 votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Founding member of BJP in Goa, he represented north Goa since 1999. Was junior minister in Vajpayee and Modi governments. Considered the tallest leader in the state after Parrikar.

Previous ministerial Record:

In Vajpayee government, he held MoS position in Agriculture, Shipping, Civil Aviation among others. He was MoS for Culture and Tourism and MoS (independent) Ayush ministry in Modi government.

OTHER MINISTERS OF STATE

Faggan singh Kulaste, 60

This election:

Won Mandla (ST) seat by 97,674 votes.

Journey to cabinet:

The tribal leader was elected to Lok Sabha in 1996, and then in 1998, 1999 and 2004. He was elected again in 2014 and 2016. He was one of the BJP MPs who flashed wads of notes in Lok Sabha in 2008.

Previous ministerial record:

Was Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs for two months in 1999 before being given tribal affairs portfolio.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, 66

This election:

Won from Buxar seat by a margin of 1.17 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

A prominent leader of JP movement, Choubey has been a key leader from Bhagalpur region and represented Bhagalpur Assembly segment several times.

Previous ministerial record:

Served as Health Minister in Bihar and as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in previous Modi government.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, 65

This election:

Was elected from Bikaner third time in a row.

Journey to cabinet:

Began as RAS officer and was subsequently promoted as IAS officer. He later joined the BJP and was fielded from Bikaner in 2009.

Previous Ministerial record:

Was Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. Following a reshuffle, he was made Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and for Ministry of Water Resources.

General (Retd.) V K Singh, 68

This election:

Retained Ghaziabad seat, defeating SP’s Suresh Bansal by 5.01 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

A former Army chief, was caught in a row with then UPA govt over his age. Was part of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement and joined BJP in 2014.

Previous ministerial record:

MoS External Affairs (2014-19); MoS (Independent Charge) for North East Region (May-Nov 2014).

Krishan Pal, 62

THIS ELECTION:

Won from Faridabad by 6.38 lakh votes

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Elected MLA from Mewla Maharajpur constituency in Faridabad district in 1996. Was Haryana BJP president.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

Appointed Union Minister of State (Shipping, Road Transport and Highways) in May 2014. In November, appointed MoS (Social Justice and Empowerment). In 1996, he was transport minister in Haryana.

Raosaheb Danve, 64

THIS ELECTION:

Won Jalna (Marathwada) by 3.32 lakh votes.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

A fifth-term MP, Danve is the rural face of the organisation. Since 1999, he held Jalna Lok Sabha seat in consecutive elections.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

After 2014 polls, he was made MoS in charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In 2015, he was made Maharashtra BJP president, and relinquished the post.

G. Kishan Reddy, 55

THIS ELECTION:

Won from Secundrabad constituency, defeating the TRS candidate by over 61,000 votes.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Won from Amberpet Assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014 but lost in December 2018. But the BJP nominated him from Secundrabad Lok Sabha constituency. He was the BJP Telangana president since 2009.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

None

Parshottam Rupala, 64

THIS ELECTION:

Rajya Sabha member.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Among the senior BJP leaders from Gujarat, Rupala served as minister of Narmada development and water resources and agriculture in the state. He was BJP Gujarat president and is now national vice-president of the party.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

Was inducted in Union Cabinet in 2016 as MoS for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Panchayati Raj.

Ramdas Athawale, 59, RPI (Athawale)

This Election:

BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha MP since 2014.

Journey to Cabinet:

As Dalit student leader, associated with Dalit Panthers in Maharashtra. Aligned his party with Congress in Maharashtra. Elected to LS three times. Joined BJP-led NDA before 2014 LS polls.

Previous Ministerial Record:

Maharashtra Cabinet minister 1990-95 (Cong govt). MoS Social Justice and Empowerment in Modi government.

Niranjan Jyoti, 51

This election:

Won Fatehpur by 1.97 lakh votes against Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP. She won the same seat in 2014 by 1.87 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

MLA from Hamirpur from 2012 to 2014, she won Fatehpur in 2014. Her statement on “Ramzadon” and “Haramzadon” in 2014 created an uproar, for which she later apologised.

Previous ministerial record:

MoS, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Babul Supriyo, 48

This election:

Returns to Lok Sabha from Asansol. He won from the constituency by a margin of 1,97,673 votes against Trinamool Congress candidate Moon Moon Sen.

Journey to cabinet:

The singer got a BJP ticket in 2014, and will now be a second-term minister.

Previous ministerial record:

Was Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, 47

This election:

Won from Muzaffarnagar against RLD chief Ajit Singh by margin of 6,526 votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and lodged in jail for 15 days. In November 2015, a bailable warrant was issued against Balyan, and in December that year he surrendered before a local court and got bail.

Previous ministerial record:

Was MoS, Agriculture and Food Processing.

Sanjay Dhotre, 60

THIS ELECTION:

Defeated Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder and nominee Prakash Ambedkar by over 2.75 lakh votes in Akola constituency of Vidarbha.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Follows his fourth consecutive victory from Akola.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

None.

Anurag Singh Thakur, 44

This election:

Won from Hamirpur with a margin of 3.99 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

Son of former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2008 when he won a by-election from Hamirpur seat. Subsequently, he won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the same seat. He was the BCCI president between 2016-2017.

Previous Ministerial Record:

None

Angadi Suresh, 63

This Election:

Won from Belgaum by a margin of almost 4 lakh votes.

Journey to Cabinet:

A business and educationist, he is a low profile, four-time MP. He has been a member of several parliamentary committees since 2004.

Previous ministerial Record:

None

Nityanand Rai, 53

This election:

Won from Ujiarpur by a margin of over 2.75 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

Rai, who represented Hajipur Assembly segment from 2000 till 2014, contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls successfully from Ujiarpur. As he offered challenge to the RJD in the Hajipur region with sizeable Yadav population, he has emerged as a Yadav face of BJP and is now the BJP state president.

Previous ministerial record:

None

Rattan Lal Kataria, 67

THIS ELECTION:

Won from Ambala (reserved seat) by 3.42 lakh votes

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

In 1989, he first won Assembly election from Radaur in Haryana. First elected to Lok Sabha from Ambala in 1999. He lost two elections to Congress in 2004 and 2009. In 2014, he defeated Congress nominee by 3.4 lakh votes. Advocate and social worker, Kataria is also a non-official independent director in GAIL.

Previous ministerial record:

None

V Muraleedharan, 60

This election:

Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

Journey to Cabinet:

Served as BJP state president from 2010 to 2015. Prior to that, he was the party’s state vice-president. During the Vajpayee regime in 1999, Muraleedharan, who joined politics via ABVP, was the director-general of Nehru Yuva Kendra, under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Previous ministerial experience:

None

Renuka Singh Saruta, 55

This election:

Won from Surguja constituency, an ST reserved seat.

Journey to cabinet:

Two-time MLA from Premnagar, she was a minister in state cabinet. She lost 2013 Assembly elections to Khel Sai Singh, who she defeated in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Previous ministerial experience:

Was Women and Child Development Minister in Raman Singh’s first cabinet.

Som Parkash, 70

This election:

Won from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha (reserved) seat by 48,530 votes.

Journey to cabinet:

Contested Lok Sabha elections for first time in 2009, but lost to the Congress candidate by a thin margin. Was elected to Punjab Assembly in 2012 and 2017.

Previous ministerial record:

A retired IAS officer, he was Chief Parliamentary Secretary in SAD-BJP government.

Rameswar Teli, 49

This election:

Won from Dibrugarh by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes

Journey to Cabinet:

Prominent leader of tea tribe community of Assam, he won in 2014 too.

Previous ministerial record:

None

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, 64

THIS ELECTION:

Defeated incumbent BJD MP in Balasore by 12,956 votes, registering an important win for the party in coastal Odisha.

JOURNEY TO CABINET:

Known as social activist in education, he was elected MLA in 2004 and 2009 from Nilagiri (Balasore) from BJP and then as Independent. He has served as president of Bajrang Dal in Odisha.

PREVIOUS MINISTERIAL RECORD:

None

Kailash Choudhary, 45

This election:

Won Barmer, defeating Congress candidate Manvendra Singh by over 3.2 lakh votes.

Journey to cabinet:

Choudhary was earlier MLA from Baytoo Assembly seat and Rajasthan president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha. Choudhary also enjoys support of the RSS.

Previous ministerial record:

None

Debasree Chaudhuri, 48

This election:

Chaudhuri, general secretary of Bengal BJP, defeated sitting Left MP Md Salim and former Union minister Deepa Dasmunshi.

Journey to cabinet:

An old RSS hand, Chaudhuri was chief of BJP Mahila Morcha. She said she banked on personal contact to trounce the two heavyweights in Raiganj. She stood out for her grassroots connect, say BJP leaders.

Previous ministerial record:

None