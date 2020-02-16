PM Modi on CAA: ‘Despite pressure, we stand by our decision’

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (PTI) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (PTI)

Amidst the ongoing nationwide protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday reiterated that his government stands by the decision “despite all pressure”.

“Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite the pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so,” Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Varanasi.

Earlier this month, Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha had called the CAA protests “a road to anarchy” and that “protest marches, violence, and arson” against a law duly passed and notified by Parliament will “create a problem for the country”.

Also read | PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters: Raise voice against Pakistan, not persecuted minorities

He had also targeted the Opposition saying they are building narratives keeping only the vote bank in mind.

Widespread protests, largely led by women, against the amended law which grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have occurred in the last two months. The law has become controversial because it excludes Muslims.

Several Opposition ruled states across have also raised their concern against CAA and said they will not implement the new citizenship law

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd