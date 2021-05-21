PM Modi gets emotional as he pays tribute: ‘Coronavirus snatched many loved ones from us’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday broke down while expressing condolences to the families of those who died of Covid during the second wave of the virus.

With the country grappling with the crisis, PM Modi got emotional while virtually reviewing the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi with doctors and frontline workers working there.

“Corona has snatched many of our loved ones from us. I pay my respects to all those people, express my condolences to their families,” the prime minister said, his voice choking.

कोरोना ने हमसे कई अपनों को छीना है। मैं उन सभी लोगों को अपनी श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं, उनके परिजनों के प्रति सांत्वना व्यक्त करता हूं। कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव में हमारे हेल्थ सिस्टम पर बहुत बड़ा दबाव पैदा हुआ। डॉक्टर्स, हेल्थ वर्कर्स के परिश्रम से हम इस चुनौती का मुकाबला कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/Zuh8BwsGEe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

He added that the second wave of coronavirus has built huge pressure on the country’s health system. “Kashi is the centre of healthcare in the whole Banaras, and even some parts of Bihar. So the pressure on the health system here has come up as a great challenge,” he said.

Hailing the tireless job done by the health workers, he said, “We are meeting this challenge with the hard work of doctors, health workers.”

Remarking that the fight against the virus is still far from being over, he pointed out that the rural areas of Banaras and Purvanchal need a lot of attention.

“By creating a micro-containment zone on the principle of ‘where there is sick, there is treatment’, the way medicines are being distributed in the cities and villages is a very good initiative. This campaign has to be further expanded,” he added.