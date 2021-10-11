‘Welcome development’: Boris Johnson, PM Modi hail UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certificate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, during which they spoke on a range of subjects including UK’s recent recognition of the Indian vaccine certification.

The telephone talks came four days after the UK announced that Indian travellers fully vaccinated with both doses of Covishield or any other vaccine approved by it will not have to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival from October 11.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Modi discussed the shared fight against coronavirus and the importance of cautiously opening up international travel. They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end,” a statement issued by the United Kingdom said.

Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

The two leaders discussed Afghanistan and agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engage with the Taliban.

The two prime ministers welcomed the progress made on the 2030 Roadmap since it was agreed by Johnson and Modi in May.

“This includes in areas such as trade and defence. The leaders looked forward to the upcoming visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group to India and the deepening of the UK-India strategic partnership,” the statement shared with journalists by the British High Commission in New Delhi said.

The Roadmap 2030 is aimed at elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connect among others.

They also discussed the strength of the UK-India relationship and climate action in the context of the upcoming COP-26 in Glasgow.

“He (Borish) noted that India already leads the world in renewable technology and expressed his hope that they will commit to a more ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution and to achieving Net Zero emissions,” the statement said.