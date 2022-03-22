Ukraine-Russia war: Modi speaks to Boris Johnson, reiterates India’s appeal for cessation of hostilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday about the situation unfolding in war-torn Ukraine.

During their discussion, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He emphasized India’s belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order, it added.

Modi and Johnson also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations.

Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement, the PMO said.

Modi appreciated the progress in implementing the ‘India-UK Roadmap 2030’ adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year. He also conveyed his desire to welcome Johnson to India as soon as possible.

The development comes on a day when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament that his country was on the brink of surviving its war with Russian forces.

Russia’s invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of Ukraine’s pre-war population, according to the United Nations.