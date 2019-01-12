Opposition wants ‘majboor’ govt, country wants ‘majboot’ leadership at Centre: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday dubbed the anti-BJP grand alliance as an ‘failed experiment’ saying that the opposition parties are coming toegther as they want to form a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government, whereas the BJP wants a strong dispensation for holistic development. Addressing the BJP’s National Convention in New Delhi, PM Modi said the parties that were formed primarily to oppose the Congress and its culture have now join hands with it.

“Country should decide if it wants a pradhan sevak who spends months on vacation abroad or one who works tirelessly without taking a break,” Modi told a packed Ramlila Maidan filled with party workers. Follow HIGHLIGHTS Here

In more than an hour-long speech, Modi said for the first time in country’s history, there has been no charge of corruption against the government. “BJP rule proved that country can see a change and govt can run without corruption,” he said.

Earlier govts saw annadata (farmers) as only matdata (voters), we are constantly trying to address challenges faced by them

Steering clear from the ongoing controversy in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the removal of its director Alok Verma, just 36 hours after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court, Modi instead talked about the restriction imposed by the government of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh over the entry of CBI in these states. “Despite being harassed for 12 years by UPA govt when I was Gujarat CM, and even after the arrest of Amit Shah, we didn’t ban the entry of CBI in the state,” Modi said. He was referring to the arrest of BJP president Amit Shah, then MoS Home in Gujarat government, over the alleged involvement in the fake encounters case in which he was later acquitted. Modi asked, “Why Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh governments banned CBI in their respective state, what irregularities they have done?”

While the BJP leaders, including the union ministers, heaped praises on PM Modi for passage of the 10 per cent reservation to people of Economically Weaker Sections of the General category in employment and education, Modi said that the reservation has been provided “to meet expectations of youths who were not getting opportunities due to poverty, and it will enhance confidence of new India.”

Addressing the growing concerns of the agriculture sector which is witnessing increasing farm distress, Modi said the government is working for improving the farmer income and will double it by 2022. “To meet expectations of youths who were not getting opportunities due to poverty,” Modi said.

As the pressure mounts from the RSS and the VHP over bringing an ordinance to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi alleged the Congress of obstructing the court procedures in the case through its lawyers. Responding to the chants of Jai Shri Ram at Ramlila Maidan, Modi said, “Congress doesn’t want a solution to Ayodhya issue, it is creating hurdles through its lawyers.”

Modi, however, did not talk about the Rafale and the controversies surrounding the 36 fighter aircraft deal, despite the Congress chief directly accusing the PM of being involved in it. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who spoke earlier hailed the deal saying, “PM Modi saved thousands of crores in Rafale deal.”

The two-day national convention came to an end with the PM’s address. On day one, BJP chief Amit Shah had addressed the gathering asking workers to work for the party’s win comparing a loss if it happens to loss of Marathas in the battle of Panipat.