PM Modi’s message to BJP MPs skipping Parliament: ‘If you don’t change there will be changes’

Taking a strong exception to the “absence of many (BJP) MPs inside the House”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday warned his party leaders of “changes” beyond their control if they continue to skip Parliamentary proceedings.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing his party MPs for the first time this winter session.

An MP who attended the meeting told The Indian Express: “He (PM Modi) reminded us that he has told us several times about the regular attendance. He said it doesn’t look nice to talk to the MPs as if they are children. Then he said if we don’t change ourselves there will be changes in due course.”

PM Modi, on several occasions in the past, had emphasised on the regular attendance of his party MPs in Parliament.

“While some of us take it as a warning that party would factor in the attendance in Parliament while deciding our future,” the MP added.

Before PM Modi’s address, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has briefed the meeting about proceedings in the last week and mentioned that the attendance had been an issue sometimes. According to sources, Joshi said at least twice, the MPs had to be summoned as there was a lack of quorum in the House.

Modi’s warning came in the midst of a fierce Opposition that has been protesting against the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha, where the BJP still doesn’t have majority. The Upper House witnessed several abrupt adjournments due to the protests while the Lok Sabha, in which the ruling party has brute majority, has been functioning normally.

PM Modi also asked the BJP MPs to attend the house instead of participating in the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor which is to take place on December 13. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the corridor at a function in Varanasi.

At the meeting, the PM asked party lawmakers to organise programmes in their respective constituencies to felicitate Padma awardees. “Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. PM has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact,” Joshi told reporters after the meeting.