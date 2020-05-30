Many have suffered… future of 130 crore won’t be dictated by adversity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reiterated the need “to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters”. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reiterated the need “to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters”. (File Photo)

Acknowledging the “tremendous suffering” faced by the poor and vulnerable during the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reiterated the need “to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters”.

Advising citizens to follow rules and guidelines with patience, he said: “We must always remember that the present and future of 130 crore will never be dictated by an adversity.”

In a letter to the nation (The Ideas Page, Page 11) that also marked the first year of his second term, Modi wrote: “In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering.”

That’s why, Modi said, it was all the more important that “every Indian… follow all rules and guidelines.”

Applauding the “sheer confidence,” “resilience” and patience shown by people which has ensured that India is “in a better state than many other countries,” Modi said: “This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory and victory is our collective resolve.”

Referring to the impact of the pandemic on the economy, the Prime Minister said there was a “firm belief” that just as it has done with the fight against Covid, India will also “set an example in economic revival.” Through their strength, Modi said, “130 crore Indians can not only surprise the world but also inspire it.”

