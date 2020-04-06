Long war against coronavirus, have to emerge victorious: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown is nothing less than a war and appealed to BJP workers to do their bit to “save humanity” from the ongoing crisis.

Greeting workers via video-conference on the occasion of the party’s 40th foundation foundation day, the Prime Minister said, “I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve – to win this war.”

Urging workers to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and motivate 40 others to follow suit, Modi said, “Our mothers and sisters gave their jewellery away during wars in the past. The current situation is in no means less than a war. It is a war to save humanity. I appeal to every BJP worker to contribute to PM-CARES Fund & motivate 40 others for the same.”

Referring to the contributions of several leaders like Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee and Kushabhau Thakre who have “set the right example”, Modi said, “Today, as well, we have a lot of senior leaders who have given their five-seven generations living with this mantra and have taught us how to lead life.”

Follow Coronavirus news LIVE updates here

“This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time,” he added.

Lauding the efforts of all those involved in providing relief measures, the Prime Minister said “India is one of the countries in the world that understood the seriousness of the situation and took timely steps to initiate a war against it.”

We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNadda Ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free. #BJPat40 pic.twitter.com/8RrvuLKzWm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

“India took one step after another and worked to ensure those measures reached the bottom. We’ve ensured that all govts work together in this, and made all important decisions in sync with experts. India’s attempts to battle the COVID pandemic has set a new example to the world,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi recalled the contribution of those who toiled for decades to build the party, and said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve crores of Indians.

“Tributes to all those who have toiled hard to build the party for decades, due to which BJP has got the opportunity to serve crores of Indians across our nation’s length and breadth,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added that whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve the nation, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor.

“In line with the party’s ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service,” he tweeted.

Pointing out that the party’s 40th anniversary comes at a time when India is battling Covid-19, Modi said, “I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president J P Nadda-ji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India Covid-19-free,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd