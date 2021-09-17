India sets record on PM Modi’s birthday, administers over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

Setting a record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, India administered over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, taking the cumulative score of vaccinations so far to over 78.72 crore.

According to data shared on the Co-WIN portal, the total number of shots administered on Friday till 7.40 pm was 22,231,319.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said (in Hindi): “A gift to the Prime minister on behalf of health workers and people of the country. On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, India has crossed the historic figure of administering 2 crore vaccine doses in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!”

The daily vaccinations also crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month on Friday — the other days being September 6, August 31 and August 27.

According to Mandaviya, Friday’s was the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered so far. “On PM @Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister,” he tweeted in Hindi earlier.

The health minister on Thursday had called for a major push to the Covid vaccination drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, saying that it would be the perfect gift for him.

In line with this, the BJP had asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on this day.

The countrywide Covid vaccination drive was initiated on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. It then gradually opened up for senior citizens, then adults between 45 to 60 years of age and then those above 18.

It took 85 days for the country to touch 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to hit 20 crore , 29 more days to cross 30 crore, another 24 days to reach 40 crore, 20 more days to cross 50 crore, 19 more days to go past 60 crore and only 13 more days to reach 70 crore on September 7, the ministry said.

The total number of administered jabs crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.