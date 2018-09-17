PM Narendra Modi turns 68 today: This is what he is doing on his birthday

Prime minister Narendra Modi turned 68 on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Prime minister Narendra Modi turned 68 on Monday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi today. Modi will spend the day interacting with schoolchildren, according to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, beginning Monday, will visit Narur village, where he will interact with the children of a primary school, aided by non-profit organisation “Room to Read”. Later, he will meet students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).

According to official sources, Modi will also pay a visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple later in the day and also watch a film “Chalo Jeete Hain” inspired by his life along with a few schoolchildren. The movie will also be telecasted across various broadcast channels on national television.

On the second day of his visit, Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation of various development projects including Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi, Atal Incubation Centre at BHU.

Birthday wishes have already started pouring in for the Prime Minister. President Ramnath Kovind wrote on Twitter, “Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country #PresidentKovind.” Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Rajnath Singh wished PM Modi good health and long life.

#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/aOogZgGfRR — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 16, 2018

To wish PM Modi on his birthday, Amul tweeted a montage of its iconic cartoons that showcased the Prime Minister’s caricatures in different contexts.

