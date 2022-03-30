PM Narendra Modi calls for regional unity and cooperation at 5th BIMSTEC Summit

Addressing the 5th BIMSTEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the region is facing challenges of health and economic security, due to which the need of the hour is unity and cooperation.

“With our region facing challenges of health and economic security, the need of the hour is unity and cooperation,” PM Modi said in a virtual address. He added that the developments in Europe over the last few weeks have raised a question mark on the stability of international order.

BIMSTEC — Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation — is a regional grouping comprising India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

PM Modi said it was time to make the Bay of Bengal the “bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security”, and called upon BIMSTEC nations to dedicate themselves to working with new enthusiasm to achieve the goals that were realised in 1997.

“The results of this landmark summit will write a golden chapter in BIMSTEC’s history,” he added.

He said India would provide $1 million to the BIMSTEC secretariat to increase its operational budget. “It is important to strengthen the capacity of (BIMSTEC) secretariat…I suggest the secretary-general create a roadmap for the same,” he said.

The 5th BIMSTEC Summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka, which is the seven-country grouping’s current chair.

The Ministry of External Affairs had recently said, “The Covid-pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing impart greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by leaders at the summit.”

The leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group, the ministry said.