Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
‘Superb!’: PM Narendra Modi praises Bill Gates for making rotis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged Bill Gates to try his hand at making millet dishes, known to be healthy.

Bill Gates making rotisScreengrab from the Twitter video where Bill Gates is making rotis. (Twitter/EitanBernath)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday praised Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for trying his hand at making rotis. “Superb,” commented PM Modi on an Instagram video shared by Gates.

‘The latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making,” PM Modi added, along with a smiling emoji.

American chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath, who recently came back from a trip to India, posted a video of himself and Gates making rotis, a staple Indian food in most households, and trying it with ghee. Speaking about his India trip, Bernath says to Gates, “I just came back from India and I actually went on a wheat farm and I learned also how to make roti!”

Based on a proposal moved by India, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India accounts for a fifth of the world’s millets production.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 14:40 IST
Sessions court rejects bail pleas of seven accused in Morbi bridge collapse case

