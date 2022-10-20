scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat

PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people's collective approach towards sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Statue of Unity, in Kevadia. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at Kevadia in Gujarat.

Officials said Modi had a long interaction with Guterres, who is on a three-day visit to India since Wednesday.

PM Modi and the UN chief will later launch Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which aims at a three-pronged strategy for changing people’s collective approach towards sustainability.

Guterres will also visit Modhera, which was recently declared as the country’s first 24×7 solar-powered village, and interact with women from the village.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

Modhera, located in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, also has one of the oldest sun temple. PTI PD GK

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 01:19:30 pm
Next Story

When Anil Kapoor said he was criticised for his looks, told he wasn’t hero material: ‘People said I’ve too much hair, small face’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement