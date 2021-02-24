Narendra Modi ‘biggest dangabaaz’, will see a fate worse than Donald Trump: Mamata at Hooghly

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter) in the country”. Addressing a rally in Hooghly ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held in April-May, the chief minister further said that a fate worse than that of former US President Donald Trump awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Narendra Modi is the biggest ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter) in the country… What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence,” she said.

Slamming the BJP for accusing the Trinamool Congress of doing extortion in the state, Mamata said, “Every time you (BJP) say that Trinamool Congress is ‘Tolabaaj’ but I say you (BJP) are ‘dangabaaz’ (rioter) and ‘dhandabaaz’ (self-seeker)”.

Stating that she will be the “goalkeeper” in the upcoming assembly polls, Mamata asserted that the BJP “will not be able to score a single goal”. All shots will fly above the goal post, she added.

The chief minister also condemned the recent CBI interrogation of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in connection with a coal pilferage scam, saying it was an “insult to our women”.

The CBI had served a notice in the name of her nephew TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir on Sunday in a coal pilferage case.

Meanwhile, cricketer Manoj Tiwary and several Bengali actors also joined the TMC at the rally in the presence of Banerjee.

Addressing a public meeting at Dunlop Ground in Hooghly district on Monday, PM Modi had stepped up his attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led government and said the BJP would bring “real poribortan” (change) to the state.

Modi said, “This time Bengal has made up its mind for poriborton (change) and the BJP will bring ashol poriborton (real change) in Bengal. It is impossible to develop the state as long as there is tolabaaz (extortion), syndicate and cut (money) culture. It cannot take place as long as the administration shields the goons. We have to ensure law and order. Aar noy anyay, amraa ashol poriborton chai (no more injustice, we want real change).”

Further sharpening his attack on the Trinamool government, the PM accused it of failing to provide drinking water to the people of Bengal.

Also accusing the TMC government of pursuing “appeasement politics” to protect its vote bank while neglecting its cultural heritage and icons, Modi said the BJP will give Bengal a government that ensures “development of all and appeasement of none”.

Earlier this month too, Mamata Banerjee had slammed the Centre, calling it “a cruel government” for its “meagre advance” to the state after Cyclone Amphan, and said “Gujarat will never be able to rule Bengal”.

In his first poll rally in West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections in the state, the PM had used a football analogy to say that once elections are over, the people of the state will show the Ram card (red card) to the TMC.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s charges, Banerjee said she had never seen such a “cruel” government as the one headed by him at the Centre.