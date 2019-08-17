Toggle Menu
Narendra Modi in Bhutan LIVE Updates: PM leaves for two-day visit to strengthen bilateral tieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-bhutan-lotay-tshering-live-updates-bilateral-ties-5911802/

Narendra Modi in Bhutan LIVE Updates: PM leaves for two-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties

He will hold talks with the host country's leadership on a series of issues, including economic and development cooperation, hydropower cooperation and people-to-people-ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Bhutan on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bhutan on Saturday for a two-day visit to explore ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral partnership with the neighbouring country. He will hold talks with the host nation’s leadership on a series of issues, including economic and development cooperation, hydropower cooperation and people-to-people-ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, on the first day, PM Modi will call on Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also hold delegation-level talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering. Modi and Tshering are also expected to share views on regional and other issues of mutual interest. Inauguration of the Mangdechhu hydropower project will be the highlight of the visit, Gokhale said. During his visit, Modi will also address the students of Royal University of Bhutan and attend a lunch hosted by the King and Queen of Bhutan in his honour.

The MEA said in a statement that Modi’s visit to India’s “trusted friend” reflects the high priority it gives to its relations with the neighbouring country. “Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bhutan, very early in his second term, is in line with the Government of India’s continued emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’,” the ministry has said.

Live Blog

During his visit, Modi will also address the students of Royal University of Bhutan. Follow LIVE Updates here.

PM Modi leaves for Bhutan

Prime Minister has already left for Bhutan where he will be on a two-day trip to strengthen bilateral ties with the country. This is Modi's second trip to Bhutan as prime minister and his first in his second term. Modi had visited the country on his first foreign trip during his first tenure as prime minister after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2014.

PM Modi in Bhutan, PM Modi Bhutan trip, Narendra Modi in Bhutan, Modi in Bhutan, PM Modi Bhutan visit, bilateral ties Bhutan, India Bhutan relations, Pm modi in Bhutan LIVE updates, indian express

PM Narendra Modi with Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering. (Photo: PTI)

Bhutan was the first country Modi visited after assuming charge as prime minister in 2014. Bhutan has been a strategic ally of India and the bilateral ties between the two nations have taken an upward swing in the last few years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Himalayan nation in June in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry. He had discussed important elements of the bilateral ties, stressing on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android