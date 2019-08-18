Modi in Bhutan: India looks to co-operate extensively in areas from school to space, says PM

On the final day of his visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that India is looking forward to co-operating extensively in new frontiers, from schools to space. Modi was addressing students at the Royal University of Bhutan, while on his two-day visit to the landlocked nation.

“Going beyond the traditional sectors of cooperation, we are seeking to cooperate extensively in new frontiers, from schools to space, digital payments to disaster management. The world today offers more opportunities than ever before. You have the power and potential to do extraordinary things, which will impact generations to come. Find your real calling and pursue it with full passion,” Modi told the students.

Addressing students at the Royal University of Bhutan. Watch. https://t.co/eGoTRXS1bI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2019

The prime minister welcomed scientists from Bhutan who are set to travel to India to work on designing and launching the country’s satellite. “It is even a matter of great happiness that young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan’s own small satellite,” he added.

Talking about India-Bhutan relations, the prime minister further said that the bond is as modern as it is ancient. “The bond of learning between us is as modern as it is ancient. In the 20th century, many Indians came to Bhutan as teachers. Most Bhutanese citizens of older generations would have had at least one India teacher during their education, Modi said.”

This is Modi’s first visit to Bhutan since the beginning of his second term in the PMO.

Modi on Saturday met Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and promised India’s support for the country’s five-year plans would continue in the future, based on Thimphu’s priorities. He inaugurated the 740 MW Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and launched stamps to commemorate five decades of India-Bhutan hydropower cooperation. The two countries signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding in the fields of space research, aviation, IT, power and education. Modi also launched the RuPay Card in Bhutan by making a purchase at Simtokha Dzong, built-in 1629 by Shabdrung Namgyal.